Fever Provide Major Caitlin Clark Injury Update as Sparks Game Looms

Two-time All-Star Indiana Pacers point guard Caitlin Clark has been sidelined with a right groin injury since the end of a July 15 clash against the Connecticut Sun. That's just the latest ailment in a sophomore season that has been rocked by health issues, including a left quad issue and a left groin injury.

When she has been available, she's been performing like her typical All-WNBA self. Clark is averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 dimes and 5.0 boards a night.

Per Alexa Philippou of ESPN, first-year Fever head coach Stephanie White has indicated that the team is angling for a Clark return before the end of the season.

"That's the hope. The hope is that she's back," White said.

Will Clark Be Back for the Sparks' Next Fever Game?

The Fever's next contest against the Los Angeles Sparks is slated for August 29 at Crypto.com Arena.

Sans Clark, the Sparks held on to defeat the Fever in L.A. during their most recent encounter, August 5.

In that contest, four-time Sparks All-Star point guard Kelsey Plum scored 25 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the floor (3-of-5 from distance) and 8-of-10 shooting from the foul line, dished out 11 dimes, and grabbed one rebound. Second-year forward Rickea Jackson also chipped in 25 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the floor (3-of-5 from long range) and 2-of-2 free throw shooting, while also pulling down five boards and passing for two assists.

Even without Clark, the Fever have been fairly formidable, notching a 19-16 overall record, good for the WNBA's No. 6 seed.

Three-time All-Star power forward/center Aliyah Boston and three-time All-Star combo guard Kelsey Mitchell have been picking up Clark's scoring slack in her absence.

"The experience throughout the year, trying to come back and come back quickly, has also taught her that she needs to make sure that she's 100 percent," White said. "Yes, every competitor wants to play, but at the same time doing it the right way and making sure, after we've had a couple of setbacks, that we're prioritizing her long-term health and wellness is the most important thing."

The 16-18 Sparks (who've gone 6-4 across the last 10 bouts), meanwhile, are currently on the outside of the playoff picture looking in, just 0.5 games behind the tumbling Seattle Storm, who have lost eight of their last 10 games.

