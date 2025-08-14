Sparks' Kelsey Plum Sets Single-Season Record in Loss to Liberty

After entering the week having won eight of their previous 10 games, the Los Angeles Sparks fell, 105-97, to the New York Liberty at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night.

Read more: Sparks' Kelsey Plum, Rickea Jackson Break Records in Win Over Sun

However, despite the defeat, four L.A. starters finished with double-digit points.

Kelsey Plum led with a game-high 26 points, along with five rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes.

Nearly a third of Plum's points came from the free throw line. The Sparks' star guard shot a perfect 8-for-8 from the charity stripe. With the performance, Plum set the single-season Sparks record for most free throws made (172, through just 31 games in 2025), breaking Lisa Leslie's previously held spot of (169 through 32 games in 2000).

L.A. star forward Dearica Hamby added 21 points in 32 minutes, second-most for the Sparks behind Plum.

Still, despite tying or outscoring the Liberty in both the first and third quarters, yet another strong offensive outing by L.A. wasn't enough.

DON’T COUNT ‘EM OUT JUST YET!



Julie Vanloo brings the Sparks back within seven after knocking down the triple with just over three minutes of play left! 😤



NYL-LAS I League Pass I WNBA Rivals Week presented by @Ally pic.twitter.com/TDOjoTCCFF — WNBA (@WNBA) August 13, 2025

Read more: Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Makes Major Announcement

“[We plan to] just continue the momentum we've had the last 12 games. One game shouldn't break us. Like I said, we did a lot of things well, and we didn’t play our best basketball, but we have really important games coming up that we should win, and [we’ll] go from there," Hamby said following the loss.

Defensively, we were not great, giving up 105 [points]," head coach Lynne Roberts added. "We just were a little bit off, but we still scored almost 100 and did some good things. But you have to give credit to New York, I thought they did a good job."

The Sparks look to bounce back on the road this Friday against the Dallas Wings.

More Sparks news:

A'ja Wilson Speaks Out on Losing Kelsey Plum to Sparks

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reacts to Georgia Amoore's ACL Injury

International Legend Reveals Reason For Rejoining LA

Sparks Waive Two Players Ahead of 2025 Season

Sparks’ Cameron Brink Revisits Feeling After Tearing ACL

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.