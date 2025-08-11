Sparks' Alissa Pili's Career Resurgence Shaped by WNBA's Whirlwind Free Agent Process

Alissa Pili was back home in Anchorage, Alaska, when she received the text. She was midway through a workout in her old high school gym, stopping briefly to check her phone.

“I have some good news,” the message from her agent read.

Minutes later, Pili was running circles around Dimond High School’s basketball court in elation. Hours later, the 5-foot-11 forward was on a plane to Los Angeles after agreeing to a seven-day contract with the Sparks.

It was a dream scenario for Pili, who was waived by the Minnesota Lynx on July 13 — following a first-round selection in the 2024 WNBA Draft — and signed by L.A. three weeks later.

During her time off from professional basketball, she retreated to the place she knew best.

“The whole reason I wanted to go home was just to disconnect,” Pili said. “It was a tough time, and so when I’m with my family is when I feel very supported … and comfortable enough to go through hard things. It was better for me to be there.”

Her routine while back in Alaska’s most populous city remained consistent.

Before making the daily five-minute drive to the Dimond High School gymnasium, Pili reached out to a former teacher for court access.

Pili, of both Samoan and Iñupiaq (Native Alaskan) descent, grew up alongside eight siblings. Those still in Anchorage for summer break accompanied Pili each morning to help rebound and organize daily workouts.

Next came a lunch break, then a trip to the turf at Dimond High Stadium for conditioning work.

But on Aug. 3, the routine was cut short — and a new WNBA journey was underway.

“It’s a crazy business,” Pili said. “There’s been so many changes to teams, so I think just realizing that’s the reality of it and just being prepared for whatever happens is a big thing.”

Now, she got the chance to reunite with her former college coach — now-Sparks coach — Lynne Roberts in L.A.

Alissa Pili on her mindset after signing a seven-day contract with the LA Sparks:



“I try not to put that pressure on myself … my mindset going in is, ‘Make them sign you for the rest of the season.’ I want to be a part of this organization.” — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 4, 2025

Playing under Roberts at Utah for her final two collegiate seasons, Pili earned two-time All-Pac-12 honors and was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2023. She thrived in Roberts’ system, becoming the fastest Ute to score 1,000 career points while averaging a team-high 21.4 points per contest her senior year.

“I’m excited to have her. She’s just a great human being and a great fit for our locker room,” Roberts said. “For us, it was an opportunity to bring her in and see how she fits … I know what she’s capable of, I know how to use her — she’s stronger than anybody.”

Still, Pili was nervous.

Familiarity aside, signing a non-guaranteed, midseason contract with a WNBA team presented its own challenges. Pili was tasked with joining a red-hot Sparks’ squad — one that was fully healthy for the first time all season and boasted a stacked frontcourt following the recent return of forward Cameron Brink.

Read more: Sparks' Cameron Brink Shares Unique Approach to Injury Recovery

“At this point of the season, it’s tough because [teams] have rotations and everything’s already ongoing,” Pili said. “[But] I’m just grateful for the opportunity … To be reunited with Lynne [Roberts], it’s like a full circle moment.”

The unpredictability was cause for initial stress, Pili said. But then everything clicked.

Pili’s first practice with the Sparks came on Aug. 4, just hours after arriving in Los Angeles the night prior, according to Roberts.

Brink — a former Stanford star, Pac-12 rival and now-teammate — was among the first to welcome her once entering the practice facility. Having a familiar face present alongside Roberts helped Pili get accustomed to L.A.’s family-oriented environment, she said.

Soon after introductions were made, Pili impressed in half-court set drills. Already acquainted with Roberts’ designed offense, the 5-foot-11 forward powered into the paint for a strong layup — leaving her practice-player defender stunned on the baseline.

“It’s been really fun to be challenged and put in an environment right away where everything’s hectic,” Pili said. “Just being back in [Roberts’] system, it really helps.”

On Saturday, less than a day before Pili’s seven-day contract expired, the second-year forward was packing for L.A.’s road trip to San Francisco when she received word that the Sparks had re-signed her to a second week-long deal.

Pili’s sole in-game appearance for the purple and gold thus far came later that night against the Golden State Valkyries.

Despite playing just three minutes, the Anchorage native still found ways to make an impact. She finished 1-for-2 from the free throw line and held a plus-minus of six — the latter of which matched a team-high.

In just a week’s time, Pili has crafted building blocks for long-term success in the WNBA. She credits her work ethic and overall consistency as driving forces.

“This is something I want to be a part of long term,” Pili said. “I really love what [L.A. is] about … it’s very similar to my morals and my values.”

On pace for a career resurgence with the Sparks, Pili takes pride in her culture and stays motivated by inspiring others. She’s the first Alaska Native and Polynesian to play in the WNBA.

“It’s an amazing accomplishment, just for Polynesians as a whole,” Pili said. “We don’t really see a lot of Polynesians on the big stage … so to be somebody like that for younger Polynesian girls, boys, for my siblings, for my younger cousins — it’s really big for me.”

More Sparks news:

A'ja Wilson Speaks Out on Losing Kelsey Plum to Sparks

Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Makes Major Announcement

Sparks' Kelsey Plum, Rickea Jackson Break Records in Win Over Sun

Candace Parker's Sparks' Jersey Officially Retired in Heartfelt Ceremony

Sparks' Rickea Jackson Shines With Career-High Night in Dominant Win Over Aces

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.