Sparks' Rickea Jackson Shines With Career-High Night in Dominant Win Over Aces
Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Rickea Jackson entered Wednesday fresh off two promising starts against the Dallas Wings and Golden State Valkyries, repsectively — preceded by missed time due to a concussion suffered weeks prior.
"Experience is the greatest teacher," she said on May 27. "Just seeing where I can get to my spots and still learning the offense."
Entering mid-June, Jackson's season-high in points was 13 — coming in Los Angeles' May 16 season-opening win over Golden State.
In just 10 minutes on Wednesday night, she surpassed it.
Jackson poured in 14 points on efficient 5-for-7 shooting and a 4-for-5 mark from beyond the arc in the first quarter alone — part of an eventual career-high 30 points in an offensively dominant 97-89 Sparks' win over the Las Vegas Aces (4-4).
Los Angeles (4-7) ran out to an early 29-17 first-quarter advantage, courtesy of red-hot scoring from Jackson. The lead was never relinquished.
The Sparks shot over 78 percent from the field and 85 percent on first-quarter triples, assisting on 10 of its first 11 made field goals.
The early 29-point mark served as their most in a first quarter thus far this season.
Los Angeles continued its scoring dominance against the backpedaling Aces throughout the remainder of the first half, outscoring Las Vegas, 22-8, in paint points after the first two frames.
Kelsey Plum, one of four eventual Sparks in double figures, finished with 13 points and nine assists — six of which came in the first half.
Plum's six early assists marked her most in a half in 2025, nearly matching a career-high eight first-half assists — which she logged in May of 2022 in Atlanta.
Jackson poured in eight additional points on 3-for-4 shooting in a timely third-quarter sequence, then proceeded to add eight more in the fourth to seal the eventual Sparks' win.
The star forward's 30 points and 11 made field goals are both new career highs — breaking her previous mark of 25 and nine, respectively, set in August of 2024 against Dallas.
Los Angeles looks to extend momentum into its two-game roadtrip finale this Saturday versus the Minnesota Lynx (9-1).
