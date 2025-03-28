Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Sparks' Cameron Brink Talks How Kelsey Plum is Impacting Her Career

The second-year forward reflected on the impact her new champion teammate is already having.

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) yells in excitement Tuesday, May 28, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Los Angeles Sparks defeated the Indiana Fever, 88-82.
Second-year Los Angeles Sparks superstar forward Cameron Brink is gearing up for a strong sophomore season in the WNBA.

During a new conversation with Peter Dewey of Sports Illustrated, Brink touched on a variety of topics — from the season-ending ACL tear that limited the former No. 2 overall draft pick to a scant 15 games, to her relationship with All-Rookie Team forward Rickea Jackson, to how the additions of new head coach Lynne Roberts and former two-time Las Vegas Aces star point guard Kelsey Plum are opening up the club's championship window.

Brink has already raved about her easy connection with Plum. The 5-foot-8 Washington product was flipped to the Sparks in an offseason blockbuster three-team trade with the Seattle Storm after making three All-Star teams, an All-WNBA First Team, and earning Sixth Player of the Year honors during her run with the San Antonio Stars/Las Vegas Aces from 2017-24.

This marks a homecoming of sorts for Plum, a native of San Diego suburb Poway who went to high school in La Jolla.

"I’m super lucky, Kelsey is so good to me," Brink said. "She’s just a really great leader already. I think what’s so cool about her is she’s just going to elevate our whole– not only style of play- but just everyone’s work ethic."

Last year, Plum averaged 17.8 points on .423/.368/.866 shooting splits, 4.2 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 0.7 steals a night in 38 games for Las Vegas.

"Because you see her working so hard, I think it just makes other people want to work harder and match her level of preparedness and everything," Plum said. "So, she’s just a pro. She’s been doing this for awhile now, and she’s just one of the best. Really excited to have her.”

Plum is reuniting with her 2022 championship Aces teammate Dearica Hamby, herself a three-time All-Star. They'll fortify a core of exciting young talent next to Brink and Jackson.

When asked about her team's goals in 2025, Brink made a boal proclamation.

“I think talking with [Sparks head coach] Lynne [Roberts] and definitely following the lead of Dearica [Hamby] and Kelsey [Plum], it’s just to win,” Brink said. “And I feel like we don’t have a lot of pressure and that’s what’s so beautiful about it. We can just go out and play hard."

In her 15 healthy contests as a rookie (all starts), the 6-foot-4 Brink, 23, averaged 7.5 points on .398/.323/.840 shooting splits, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.7 dimes, and 1.1 steals a night.

