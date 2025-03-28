Sparks' Cameron Brink Talks How Kelsey Plum is Impacting Her Career
Second-year Los Angeles Sparks superstar forward Cameron Brink is gearing up for a strong sophomore season in the WNBA.
During a new conversation with Peter Dewey of Sports Illustrated, Brink touched on a variety of topics — from the season-ending ACL tear that limited the former No. 2 overall draft pick to a scant 15 games, to her relationship with All-Rookie Team forward Rickea Jackson, to how the additions of new head coach Lynne Roberts and former two-time Las Vegas Aces star point guard Kelsey Plum are opening up the club's championship window.
Brink has already raved about her easy connection with Plum. The 5-foot-8 Washington product was flipped to the Sparks in an offseason blockbuster three-team trade with the Seattle Storm after making three All-Star teams, an All-WNBA First Team, and earning Sixth Player of the Year honors during her run with the San Antonio Stars/Las Vegas Aces from 2017-24.
This marks a homecoming of sorts for Plum, a native of San Diego suburb Poway who went to high school in La Jolla.
"I’m super lucky, Kelsey is so good to me," Brink said. "She’s just a really great leader already. I think what’s so cool about her is she’s just going to elevate our whole– not only style of play- but just everyone’s work ethic."
Last year, Plum averaged 17.8 points on .423/.368/.866 shooting splits, 4.2 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 0.7 steals a night in 38 games for Las Vegas.
"Because you see her working so hard, I think it just makes other people want to work harder and match her level of preparedness and everything," Plum said. "So, she’s just a pro. She’s been doing this for awhile now, and she’s just one of the best. Really excited to have her.”
Plum is reuniting with her 2022 championship Aces teammate Dearica Hamby, herself a three-time All-Star. They'll fortify a core of exciting young talent next to Brink and Jackson.
When asked about her team's goals in 2025, Brink made a boal proclamation.
“I think talking with [Sparks head coach] Lynne [Roberts] and definitely following the lead of Dearica [Hamby] and Kelsey [Plum], it’s just to win,” Brink said. “And I feel like we don’t have a lot of pressure and that’s what’s so beautiful about it. We can just go out and play hard."
In her 15 healthy contests as a rookie (all starts), the 6-foot-4 Brink, 23, averaged 7.5 points on .398/.323/.840 shooting splits, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.7 dimes, and 1.1 steals a night.
