Cameron Brink Believes Sparks Are Dark Horse Contender in WNBA: ‘I Think We Will Surprise People’
Are the Los Angeles Sparks a potential contender for the WNBA Finals in the 2025 season?
The latest betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook have the Sparks in seventh at +6000, but second-year forward Cameron Brink believes her team is going to put the league on notice this coming season.
“I think talking with [Sparks head coach] Lynne [Roberts] and definitely following the lead of Dearica [Hamby] and Kelsey [Plum], it’s just to win,” Brink said of the team’s expectations in 2025. “And I feel like we don’t have a lot of pressure and that’s what’s so beautiful about it. We can just go out and play hard.
“We have a really good new offense coming. We’re all just really high-motor players, competitive – we’re a really competitive team – so I think we will surprise people.”
The Sparks had one of the most interesting offseasons in the WNBA. After finishing with the worst record in the league in the 2024 season, the Sparks brought in a new head coach to replace Curt Miller and made a blockbuster deal with the Seattle Storm and Las Vegas Aces, acquiring Plum.
The star guard now joins a young core led by All-Star Dearica Hamby, Brink and second-year wing Rickea Jackson, who was one of the best rookies in the WNBA in the 2024 season.
Brink, who was limited to just 15 games as a rookie due to a torn ACL, talked about her relations with Jackson and what it was like to spend their rookie season learning the ropes together.
“It was great,” Brink said. “I definitely felt like Rickea and I were lucky to have each other. It’s definitely not easy navigating the transition from college to the pros. So, having someone to kind of go through those learning curves and experiences with was really helpful. And I think we’re both going to keep growing and becoming better versions of ourselves. I’m just happy that we got to experience that transition together.”
There was a ton of shakeup in the WNBA in the offseason, but the Minnesota Lynx showed in the 2024 campaign that a team can make a dark horse run to the top of the standings and eventually to the WNBA Finals.
With Plum in the fold, there’s no doubt that the ceiling is higher for the Sparks in 2025.
“I’m super lucky, Kelsey is so good to me,” Brink said. “She’s just a really great leader already. I think what’s so cool about her is she’s just going to elevate our whole – not only style of play but just everyone’s work ethic. Because you see her working so hard, I think it just makes other people want to work harder and match her level of preparedness and everything. So, she’s just a pro. She’s been doing this for awhile now, and she’s just one of the best. Really excited to have her.”
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Brink made a huge impact on the defensive end of the floor as a rookie. She averaged 1.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game, racking up 0.6 defensive win shares in the process.
Despite losing over half of her season to injury, Brink is getting ready to go for her sophomore campaign. One way she’s doing that is with Optimum Nutrition as the face of their “Pretty Damn Good” campaign.
“I’ve been lucky enough to work with [Optimum Nutrition] for a while now,” Brink said. “So, I actually started working with them in college and our partnership has lasted obviously through my rookie year. They just came out with this campaign, and I was lucky enough to be the face of it. It’s called ‘Pretty Damn Good’ and it’s about championing women’s sports. And I think it’s just a really organic partnership. I use their product every day. It fits in with what I need recovery wise for my ACL, so honestly it’s just really easy to partner with them. I’m just thankful that I was able to be a part of the campaign.”
Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game as a rookie. She’s itching to get back on the court, and it sounds like a return could come pretty early in the 2025 season.
“I think I’m just looking forward to winning,” Brink said. “I know once I’m back I’m going to do everything I can to help my team win, and I’m excited to just be out on the floor again for sure. I definitely miss it. But, every day we get closer to the season, the more ready I feel.”
The WNBA Finals market is an interesting one. There are four clear favorites right now: New York (+200), Las Vegas (+350), Minnesota (+350) and Indiana (+420). However, the Lynx weren’t in the top of the odds going into last season and still made the Finals.
Can the Sparks make a similar run? They have players with championship experience in Hamby and Plum, and fans and bettors should expect Jackson and Brink to continue to improve in their second season. There’s a reason the Sparks’ odds to win it all have been on the rise ever since they dealt for Plum this offseason.
As for Brink, she’s currently sitting at +3500 to win Defensive Player of the Year. While it may be tough for the young forward to win the award if she’s held out of the start of the season because of her recovery, her impact on that end of the floor is undeniable.
“I’ve definitely gotten a lot stronger in the offseason,” Brink said. “All of my preseason testing and stuff, I’ve just shown a lot of growth since then. And I’m just going to continue with my defense. I love defense. And just continuing to push myself offensively, be a threat and help spread the floor for my team.”
I also was able to speak to Brink about this year’s NCAA Tournament, her new podcast and some of the players she’s excited to compete against that will be in the upcoming 2025 WNBA Draft class.
Q: What have you thought so far of the 2025 Women’s NCAA Tournament?
A: I’ve actually been super tuned in. It’s been really fun for me to kind of be immersed in college basketball again. It’s felt like forever even though it hasn’t been that long. It’s just honestly making me excited to play again. I just miss the atmosphere and everything. But I’m definitely rooting for the girls. You can tell that the style of play is super fun to watch and everyone’s playing at a really high level.
Q: What inspired you to get in the media space and what has it been like having your own podcast?
A: I think I went on a couple of podcasts and really enjoyed them. And I’ve always been really close with my Godsister Sydel Curry-Lee. And I’ve definitely always admired the way that she shows up to her audience and honestly just to people in general. She’s really good at showing her vulnerability. And just being real. So, when the opportunity presented itself, there was nobody else I would have wanted to do it with.”
Q: Are there any players entering the draft you’re looking forward to competing against – or playing with – in the WNBA this season?
A: I think back to playing 3-on-3 with Hailey [Van Lith] and I miss her so much. I’m just so proud of how she’s doing and she’s really just showing the world what she’s made of. So, I would love to play with her again – or just play against her. Obviously Paige [Bueckers] too. Kiki [Iriafen], I miss. We had some really competitive practices against each other at Stanford. She just makes me better. I’m lucky to be close with a lot of girls from that class, so I’m excited to see their journeys.
