Sparks GM Details What Led to Sarah Ashlee Barker Pick
For the fourth season in a row, the Los Angeles Sparks selected in the top 10 of the WNBA draft.
The Sparks have had some stellar draft picks, including last year's No.2 overall pick, Cameron Brink. While it was a great pick, we have yet to witness how that will materialize, as her season ended abruptly with a torn ACL.
Because of that, the Sparks had a poor season, leading to their No. 2 overall pick. However, they traded that pick as part of a three-team trade between the Las Vegas Aces, the Sparks, and the Seattle Storm, which resulted in Kesly Plum being traded to L.A. for the 2025 season.
Entering the draft, the Sparks had the No. 9 overall pick and used it on the do-it-all guard from Alabama, Sarah Ashlee Barker.
Barker was projected to be a top pick in the draft, and the Sparks couldn't help but use it on her. Los Angeles is confident she can be the one to help them at this stage of the franchise and beyond.
Sparks general manager Raegan Pebley broke down the selection, saying they've had their eye on Barker since she became draft-eligible last season.
"Well, she was a player that was actually eligible to come out last year, and so we were able to watch her quite a bit last year. And I thought, you know, she made a bit of a risky decision, but she went for it, and I thought that said something about the gutsiness of her.
“So we were watching her for the get-go of the season because we had already been watching her from a season ago," said Pebley.
Although Pebley feels it was a risk for her to return to school, it paid off. In the season, Barker averaged 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three.
Pebley added that Barker's demeanor and body of work throughout her college career also contributed to her becoming the player they'd loved to land.
"But it is interesting. Like, we like to watch games where there are no, this seems like there's no consequences, where it doesn't hurt you if you win or you lose due to net rating and positions in the league, also some games where there's a lot at risk.
"And to see how people show up in their consistency. And obviously, everyone, I think is aware of that Maryland game and the double overtime. And I think she turned into a meme, like, if I send you this picture, it means I did all that I could.
"And, you know, I think that definitely was a cherry on top of her career, although she traded for a win. But her overall body of work led to that choice.”
