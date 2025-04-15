Sparks Land Sarah Ashlee Barker With Ninth Overall Pick in WNBA Draft
The Los Angeles Sparks have selected Sarah Ashlee Barker with their No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
Barker had a stellar final season in Tuscaloosa, where she averaged 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.
For the fourth season in a row, the Los Angeles Sparks have selected inside the top 10 of the WNBA Draft.
The Sparks are optimistic that this will be their final trip to the top of the draft board—and with Barker joining the roster, that may well be the case. Though she finished her collegiate career at Alabama, her basketball journey began in Georgia before transferring in 2022. It was in Tuscaloosa where she truly found her stride.
Barker’s game is defined by her grit, timely shot-making, and relentless drive. Over time, she grew into one of the nation’s most formidable two-way guards, showcasing the kind of edge and versatility that could make an immediate impact at the next level.
Barker stands 6 feet tall and is an elite scoring combo guard with two-way upside and floor-spacing ability. On top of her elite numbers, she was efficient, shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three.
Barker improved throughout her college career from beyond the arc. She started at 27.8 percent as a freshman and left college, shooting 37.5 percent on her three-point shot.
The 23-year-old could play a key role for the Sparks right out of the gate and could be their ultimate do-it-all player as a rookie.
