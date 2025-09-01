Sparks Legend Calls Out WNBA To ‘Step Their Game Up’ Amid Unrivaled Success

Candace Parker, a three-time WNBA Champion and two-time MVP, spent 13 illustrious seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Read more: Magic Johnson, Lisa Leslie Among Stars With Message During Candace Parker's Sparks' Jersey Retirement Ceremony

She earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2008 and averaged over 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists during her time in L.A. Parker led the Sparks to a WNBA championship in 2016, cementing the franchise's third title.

Aliyah Boston playing in the USA during her offseason instead of overseas is a BLESSING 👏 pic.twitter.com/eYTuvSsvCM — Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston (@PostMovesShow) August 14, 2025

Furthermore, the purple and gold retired Parker’s No. 3 jersey at Crypto.com Arena during halftime of a game against the Chicago Sky on June 29.

However, more recently, the legend called out the WNBA while discussing certain advantages that come with playing in Unrivaled — a women's professional three-on-three league in the U.S., co-founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart — during the offseason instead of overseas.

Read more: Lynx’s Napheesa Collier, Courtney Williams Dismantle Kelsey Plum's Sparks

"I think Unrivaled is amazing because you're able to stay stateside," Parker said on a recent episode of her podcast, 'Post Moves'.

"But I really do challenge the WNBA to step their game up," she continued.

"Being able to do different stuff, have different deals, have different endorsements where you don't have to [play overseas during the WNBA offseason] ... and you're able to make money a different way," co-host Aliyah Boston added. "Obviously I did Unrivaled this past year ... it was nice to get those few months where it's just training before you actually get back into hoops."

Latest Sparks News:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.