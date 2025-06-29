Magic Johnson, Lisa Leslie Among Stars With Message During Candace Parker's Sparks' Jersey Retirement Ceremony

A plethora of Los Angeles-based stars shared praise for Sparks' legend Candace Parker at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday — including virtual messages from Magic Johnson and Michael Cooper, as well as an on-court speech during the ceremony from Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie.

Parker's No. 3 jersey cemented her as just the third Sparks player in franchise history to be retired, joining Leslie (No. 9) and Penny Toler (No. 11).

Lisa Leslie on Candace Parker:



“She changed the game … I was elated to have her as a teammate … I knew when I handed the keys over the Candace Parker, the Sparks were in good hands.”



Added: "Nobody else can do what [she's] done for the LA Sparks."

Her stacked WNBA resume includes Rookie of the Year, MVP and All-Defensive Team honors, among other individual awards — as well as three WNBA championships.

"She changed the game … I was elated to have her as a teammate," Leslie said. "I knew when I handed the keys over the Candace Parker, the Sparks were in good hands.

"Nobody else can do what [she's] done for the LA Sparks," she added.

Candace Parker's No. 3 jersey officially in the LA rafters.

Johnson shared similar praise, noting the significance of Parker's accomplishments resting forever in the Crypto.com Arena rafters alongside other L.A. greats such as Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and others.

"[This honor] means you have arrived ... it means you're a superstar," Johnson, a former Los Angeles Laker and five-time NBA champion, said.

Candace Parker’s jersey retirement speech:



Candace Parker's jersey retirement speech:

"It's about enjoying the process, enjoying the journey … LA isn't just about ball, it's now where we call home."

Furthermore, Johnson — a partial Sparks' owner — provided additional thoughts celebrating Parker in a X post earlier on Sunday.

"Candace Parker has left an indelible mark on the Los Angeles Sparks, not only as one of the greatest players to ever grace the court, but as a true ambassador of our franchise and women’s basketball as a whole," he said. "Candace is the best all-around player that has ever played in the WNBA. Her legacy is immeasurable — she redefined excellence, was a champion on the court and for the Los Angeles community."

