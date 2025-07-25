Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Sparks Notes: Cameron Brink Nears Return, Fever Star Fined $500 After Calling Out Refs

On Wednesday afternoon, ahead of Thursday's win over the Sun, Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Cameron Brink — injured since 2024 following an ACL tear last June — was upgraded from 'out' to 'questionable,' per Real Sports. Despite not playing, she still nears a return to game action, per head coach Lynne Roberts.

Prior to last weekend's 2025 WNBA All-Star events, an Indiana Fever star guard posted a TikTok calling out the league's officiating — captioned, "@ some refs." — and later announcing in a X post that the WNBA fined her $500 for the video. Before this year's All-Star Game, Sparks' guard Kelsey Plum — named an All-Star for the fourth consecutive year — delivered a similar statement.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

