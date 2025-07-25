Sparks Notes: Cameron Brink Nears Return, Fever Star Fined $500 After Calling Out Refs

On Wednesday afternoon, ahead of Thursday's win over the Sun, Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Cameron Brink — injured since 2024 following an ACL tear last June — was upgraded from 'out' to 'questionable,' per Real Sports. Despite not playing, she still nears a return to game action, per head coach Lynne Roberts.
Prior to last weekend's 2025 WNBA All-Star events, an Indiana Fever star guard posted a TikTok calling out the league's officiating — captioned, "@ some refs." — and later announcing in a X post that the WNBA fined her $500 for the video. Before this year's All-Star Game, Sparks' guard Kelsey Plum — named an All-Star for the fourth consecutive year — delivered a similar statement.
Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Fever Star Fined $500 Days After Sparks' Kelsey Plum Rips WNBA Officiating
Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Slammed by Major Analyst for Caitlin Clark Comments: ‘Stop Talking’
Cameron Brink Appears to Be Nearing Return to Sparks Based on Latest Update
Sparks' Cameron Brink's Return Date Tentatively Set For 'Late July'
Sparks' Kelsey Plum Speaks on Difficulties Adjusting to New-Look Backcourt
Sparks' Coach Lynne Roberts Challenges Team After Loss to Sky's Angel Reese
Sparks Sign Julie Vanloo After Sudden Release By Valkyries
Lynx’s Napheesa Collier, Courtney Williams Dismantle Kelsey Plum's Sparks
Sparks Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.