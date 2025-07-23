Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Cameron Brink Appears to Be Nearing Return to Sparks Based on Latest Update

The Sparks shared an updated injury update for Brink ahead of Thursday night's game.
Ben Geffner|
Jun 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink watches during the game against the Seattle Storm at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jun 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink watches during the game against the Seattle Storm at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fresh off three consecutive wins, the Los Angeles Sparks travel to Connecticut to take on the Sun on Thursday.

Read more: Sparks' Kelsey Plum, Rickea Jackson Break Records in Win Over Sun

On Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the upcoming contest, star forward Cameron Brink — injured since 2024 following an ACL tear last June — was upgraded from 'out' to 'questionable,' per Real Sports.

Despite a return date still not officially confirmed, it marks yet another monumental step in Brink's injury recovery process.

It comes less than two weeks since Brink's 5-on-5 practice session at a recent Sparks practice, after which head coach Lynne Roberts provided a positive injury update.

Read more: Sparks' Cameron Brink Reacts to WNBA All-Star Snubs

Roberts said she's hopeful in Brink returning to Los Angeles' active rotation by the end of July — having the star forward back as the Sparks look to make a playoff push before the conclusion of this year's regular season.

Another recent step for Brink, as seen in a X post from Justin Russo on July 9, has been "participating in skeleton work" as she continues to increase her on-court responsibilities.

Read more: Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Makes Major Announcement

The purple and gold have three more games to close out July — against the Sun, Liberty and Aces, respectively. According to Roberts, Brink's return could come during the upcoming week-long stretch.

More Sparks news:

A'ja Wilson Speaks Out on Losing Kelsey Plum to Sparks

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reacts to Georgia Amoore's ACL Injury

International Legend Reveals Reason For Rejoining LA

Sparks Waive Two Players Ahead of 2025 Season

Sparks’ Cameron Brink Revisits Feeling After Tearing ACL

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.

Published | Modified
Ben Geffner
BEN GEFFNER

Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.

Share on XFollow BenGeffner
Home/News