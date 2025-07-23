Cameron Brink Appears to Be Nearing Return to Sparks Based on Latest Update

Fresh off three consecutive wins, the Los Angeles Sparks travel to Connecticut to take on the Sun on Thursday.

Read more: Sparks' Kelsey Plum, Rickea Jackson Break Records in Win Over Sun

On Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the upcoming contest, star forward Cameron Brink — injured since 2024 following an ACL tear last June — was upgraded from 'out' to 'questionable,' per Real Sports.

Despite a return date still not officially confirmed, it marks yet another monumental step in Brink's injury recovery process.

It comes less than two weeks since Brink's 5-on-5 practice session at a recent Sparks practice, after which head coach Lynne Roberts provided a positive injury update.

Read more: Sparks' Cameron Brink Reacts to WNBA All-Star Snubs

Roberts said she's hopeful in Brink returning to Los Angeles' active rotation by the end of July — having the star forward back as the Sparks look to make a playoff push before the conclusion of this year's regular season.

Cameron Brink first on the floor getting in a workout. pic.twitter.com/zwyvOFSPvh — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) July 22, 2025

Another recent step for Brink, as seen in a X post from Justin Russo on July 9, has been "participating in skeleton work" as she continues to increase her on-court responsibilities.

Read more: Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Makes Major Announcement

The purple and gold have three more games to close out July — against the Sun, Liberty and Aces, respectively. According to Roberts, Brink's return could come during the upcoming week-long stretch.

More Sparks news:

A'ja Wilson Speaks Out on Losing Kelsey Plum to Sparks

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reacts to Georgia Amoore's ACL Injury

International Legend Reveals Reason For Rejoining LA

Sparks Waive Two Players Ahead of 2025 Season

Sparks’ Cameron Brink Revisits Feeling After Tearing ACL

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.