Sparks Notes: Cameron Brink Reacts to Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark Has No Timeline to Return Prior to LA Matchup

On a recent episode of "Straight to Cam" with Sydel Curry-Lee, Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Cameron Brink shared thoughts on recent viral posts of Indiana's Caitlin Clark and Dallas' Paige Bueckers' creative pregame outfit choices — seen in an Instagram post from LeagueFits, a basketball fashion page.

Furthermore, following a groin injury on July 15, the Indiana Fever announced that star guard Caitlin Clark has no current timetable to return to game action. The Sparks host the Fever on August 5.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Sparks’ Cameron Brink Reacts to Viral Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers Post

Fever Star Fined $500 Days After Sparks' Kelsey Plum Rips WNBA Officiating

Sparks Notes: Cameron Brink Nears Return, Fever Star Fined $500 After Calling Out Refs

Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Slammed by Major Analyst for Caitlin Clark Comments: ‘Stop Talking’

Cameron Brink Appears to Be Nearing Return to Sparks Based on Latest Update

Sparks' Cameron Brink's Return Date Tentatively Set For 'Late July'

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Speaks on Difficulties Adjusting to New-Look Backcourt

Sparks' Coach Lynne Roberts Challenges Team After Loss to Sky's Angel Reese

Sparks Sign Julie Vanloo After Sudden Release By Valkyries

Lynx’s Napheesa Collier, Courtney Williams Dismantle Kelsey Plum's Sparks

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

The scene at https://t.co/mVMp9tVJuW Arena after the Sparks beat the Mystics, 99-80.



LA claims its first set of back-to-back wins this season — heading into the WNBA All-Star Break on a high note.



Hamby led with 26 points. Jackson and Plum added 22 and 20, respectively. pic.twitter.com/clZgqoMY6A — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 16, 2025

Dearica Hamby on the Sparks’ playoff chances:



“We’ll continue to build … anything can happen.”



She scored a game-high 26 points tonight vs the Mystics in LA’s second consecutive home win. — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 16, 2025

Rickea Jackson converts on a WILD baseline and-one layup. 🔥📈



Sparks on a tear to close the first half over the Mystics. Plum and Jackson have combined for 22 points already. pic.twitter.com/zLm7WumiTd — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) July 16, 2025

Kelsey Plum will participate in this year’s WNBA All-Star 3-Point Contest in Indiana — her first time appearing in the event since 2022.



The Sparks’ guard ranks 15th in league history in made threes (539) and is tied for second in 2025 with 50 made triples. pic.twitter.com/NfD61yIh7z — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 15, 2025

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.