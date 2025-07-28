Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Sparks Notes: Cameron Brink Reacts to Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark Has No Timeline to Return Prior to LA Matchup

Ben Geffner
Jul 22, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrates with teammates on the bench during the second half against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Jul 22, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrates with teammates on the bench during the second half against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

On a recent episode of "Straight to Cam" with Sydel Curry-Lee, Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Cameron Brink shared thoughts on recent viral posts of Indiana's Caitlin Clark and Dallas' Paige Bueckers' creative pregame outfit choices — seen in an Instagram post from LeagueFits, a basketball fashion page.

Furthermore, following a groin injury on July 15, the Indiana Fever announced that star guard Caitlin Clark has no current timetable to return to game action. The Sparks host the Fever on August 5.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

Published
Ben Geffner
BEN GEFFNER

Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.

