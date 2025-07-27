Sparks’ Cameron Brink Reacts to Viral Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers Post

On a recent episode of "Straight to Cam" with Sydel Curry-Lee, Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Cameron Brink shared thoughts on recent viral posts of Indiana's Caitlin Clark and Dallas' Paige Bueckers' creative pregame outfit choices — seen in an Instagram post from LeagueFits, a basketball fashion page.

Read more: Candace Parker's Sparks' Jersey Officially Retired in Heartfelt Ceremony

Brink, laughing, shared her agreement with a comment that read: "Someone said the mom headed to the superintendent's office, and her 13-year-old kid who got in trouble" — the former of which referenced Clark, the latter of which for Bueckers.

.@paigebueckers1 & @CaitlinClark22 are our girls, but @cameronbrink22 & Sasha Colby have thoughts on their latest viral fits 🤣 pic.twitter.com/KHFqyoIdQJ — Straight to Cam (@straight2cam) July 22, 2025

"It's pretty accurate," Brink said. "But seeing those side-by-side, it's pretty funny."

Read more: Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Makes Major Announcement

After suffering an ACL tear in June of 2024, Sparks' coach Lynne Roberts said she's hopeful in Brink returning to Los Angeles' active rotation by the end of July — having the star forward back as the Sparks look to make a playoff push before the conclusion of this year's regular season.

Another recent step for Brink, as seen in a X post from Justin Russo on July 9, has been "participating in skeleton work" as she continues to increase her on-court responsibilities.

The next opportunity for Brink to make her long-awaited return comes this Tuesday against the Las Vegas Aces.

More Sparks news:

A'ja Wilson Speaks Out on Losing Kelsey Plum to Sparks

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reacts to Georgia Amoore's ACL Injury

International Legend Reveals Reason For Rejoining LA

Sparks Waive Two Players Ahead of 2025 Season

Sparks’ Cameron Brink Revisits Feeling After Tearing ACL

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.