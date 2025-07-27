Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Sparks’ Cameron Brink Reacts to Viral Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers Post

On a recent episode of Brink's podcast, the Sparks' forward reacted to the star duo's wild post.
Ben Geffner|
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) hug Sunday, July 13, 2025, ahead of the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) hug Sunday, July 13, 2025, ahead of the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On a recent episode of "Straight to Cam" with Sydel Curry-Lee, Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Cameron Brink shared thoughts on recent viral posts of Indiana's Caitlin Clark and Dallas' Paige Bueckers' creative pregame outfit choices — seen in an Instagram post from LeagueFits, a basketball fashion page.

Brink, laughing, shared her agreement with a comment that read: "Someone said the mom headed to the superintendent's office, and her 13-year-old kid who got in trouble" — the former of which referenced Clark, the latter of which for Bueckers.

"It's pretty accurate," Brink said. "But seeing those side-by-side, it's pretty funny."

After suffering an ACL tear in June of 2024, Sparks' coach Lynne Roberts said she's hopeful in Brink returning to Los Angeles' active rotation by the end of July — having the star forward back as the Sparks look to make a playoff push before the conclusion of this year's regular season.

Another recent step for Brink, as seen in a X post from Justin Russo on July 9, has been "participating in skeleton work" as she continues to increase her on-court responsibilities.

The next opportunity for Brink to make her long-awaited return comes this Tuesday against the Las Vegas Aces.

