Sparks Notes: Cameron Brink Suffers Bloody Injury, Kelsey Plum Doesn't Hold Back

Ben Geffner|
Sep 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) left the game with a bloddy nose after going for a rebound in the first half against the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Cameron Brink was visibly emotional at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night, just moments after suffering a bloody injury to the nose in the Los Angeles Sparks' season finale against the Las Vegas Aces. The injury caused Brink to miss the remainder of the contest, thus bringing her impressive comeback season to an end.

Following the 103-75 loss to the Aces, Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum was brutally honest in a postgame message to fans before leaving the floor for the final time in 2025.

"We're here to win and playoffs are a standard, and moving forward, just want to let you guys know that things are changing here," Plum said, following her first full season in L.A.

