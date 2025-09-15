Sparks Notes: Cameron Brink Suffers Bloody Injury, Kelsey Plum Doesn't Hold Back

Cameron Brink was visibly emotional at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night, just moments after suffering a bloody injury to the nose in the Los Angeles Sparks' season finale against the Las Vegas Aces. The injury caused Brink to miss the remainder of the contest, thus bringing her impressive comeback season to an end.

Following the 103-75 loss to the Aces, Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum was brutally honest in a postgame message to fans before leaving the floor for the final time in 2025.

"We're here to win and playoffs are a standard, and moving forward, just want to let you guys know that things are changing here," Plum said, following her first full season in L.A.

Kelsey Plum, in her first season in LA, led the Sparks to their highest single-season win total since 2019.



2025 — 21-23

‘24 — 8-32

‘23 — 17-23

‘22 — 13-23

‘21 — 12-20

‘20 — 15-7



“We’ll be back …[the culture] is changing,” she said postgame on Thursday.https://t.co/AU3pe4EXNY — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 12, 2025

Breaking: Cameron Brink won’t return to Sparks vs Aces after suffering a bloody injury to the nose.



Her impressive comeback season is cut short in L.A.’s 2025 regular-season finale, just over a month since returning from a June 2024 ACL tear.https://t.co/YVm1Mvwdw1 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 12, 2025

Angel Reese to the Sparks?



🚨🔗 More on potential trade destinations for Chicago’s star, following a recent report: https://t.co/mLzmGUXSPu — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) September 10, 2025

Despite missing the WNBA playoffs, Dearica Hamby scored 25 points in the Sparks’ win tonight — 16 of which came in the fourth quarter.



Impactful growth for Hamby in Year 3 with L.A. She set career-highs in PPG, BPG and games played/started (42) in 2025.https://t.co/eq9bARNku4 https://t.co/jsSsdr9bM5 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 10, 2025

