Cameron Brink Emotional After Bloody Injury in Sparks vs Aces
Cameron Brink was visibly emotional walking off the Crypto.com Arena hardwood on Thursday night, just moments after suffering a bloody injury to the nose in the Los Angeles Sparks' regular season finale against the Las Vegas Aces.
Brink is out for the remainder of Thursday's contest, per a Sparks announcement, thus bringing her impressive comeback season to an end.
The purple and gold' star forward made her 2025 season debut on July 29, also against the Aces.
Prior to her dominant late-July return to game action, Brink spent 13 months recovering from an ACL tear suffered in June of 2024.
The Sparks, despite a dramatic win over the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday, are officially eliminated from WNBA playoff contention — regardless of Thursday night's outcome.
Seattle, after its 74-73 win over Golden State, beat out the Sparks to clinch the No. 8 and final postseason spot.
Brink, in just under 20 appearances in 2025, averaged over five points and four rebounds in her second year in the WNBA — serving as an essential piece to L.A.'s dominant frontcourt.
