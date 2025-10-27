Sparks Notes: Candace Parker Calls Out Coaching Cycle, Former LA Coach Hired By Tempo

In a recent episode of former Los Angeles Sparks' star Candace Parker's podcast, "Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston," the L.A. icon was brutally honest in challenging the current WNBA head coaching cycle.

"I just think that the WNBA is a copycat league and ... has had success in coaches that have come from the NBA," Parker said. "But the problem that I have is a lot of the coaches that are going to come from the NBA are not going to be women."

Furthermore, the Toronto Tempo are reportedly hiring former Sparks assistant coach Sandy Brondello as the expansion franchise's first head coach, ahead of their first WNBA season in 2026, according to Title IX Sports' Howard Megdal.

Before spending eight seasons as head coach of the Phoenix Mercury and, most recently, leading the New York Liberty, Brondello was an assistant coach for the Sparks — joining the purple and gold's coaching staff in 2011 and remaining on the L.A. sidelines until 2013.

From Monday — Sparks’ Cameron Brink reacts to her season-ending nose injury suffered in LA’s 2025 finale vs Aces:



✍️🔗: https://t.co/kMyVURw2GR pic.twitter.com/EJqL0gQmEj — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 17, 2025

A look at the LA Sparks’ new $150 million practice facility in El Segundo — set to open in 2027.



It marks the largest investment in the history of women’s sports for a single team.



MORE: https://t.co/3q1iDF7Io3pic.twitter.com/eO71oEOB2b — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 25, 2025

Angel Reese to the Sparks?



🚨🔗 More on potential trade destinations for Chicago’s star, following a recent report: https://t.co/mLzmGUXSPu — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) September 10, 2025

Kelsey Plum, in her first season in LA, led the Sparks to their highest single-season win total since 2019.



2025 — 21-23

‘24 — 8-32

‘23 — 17-23

‘22 — 13-23

‘21 — 12-20

‘20 — 15-7



“We’ll be back …[the culture] is changing,” she said postgame on Thursday.https://t.co/AU3pe4EXNY — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 12, 2025

