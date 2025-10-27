Sparks Notes: Candace Parker Calls Out Coaching Cycle, Former LA Coach Hired By Tempo
In a recent episode of former Los Angeles Sparks' star Candace Parker's podcast, "Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston," the L.A. icon was brutally honest in challenging the current WNBA head coaching cycle.
"I just think that the WNBA is a copycat league and ... has had success in coaches that have come from the NBA," Parker said. "But the problem that I have is a lot of the coaches that are going to come from the NBA are not going to be women."
Furthermore, the Toronto Tempo are reportedly hiring former Sparks assistant coach Sandy Brondello as the expansion franchise's first head coach, ahead of their first WNBA season in 2026, according to Title IX Sports' Howard Megdal.
Before spending eight seasons as head coach of the Phoenix Mercury and, most recently, leading the New York Liberty, Brondello was an assistant coach for the Sparks — joining the purple and gold's coaching staff in 2011 and remaining on the L.A. sidelines until 2013.
