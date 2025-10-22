Former Sparks Coach Hired By Toronto Tempo
The Toronto Tempo are reportedly hiring Sandy Brondello as the expansion franchise's first head coach, ahead of their inaugural WNBA season in 2026, per a Wednesday announcement by Title IX Sports' Howard Megdal.
Brondello previously spent four seasons at the helm of the New York Liberty, winning a WNBA championship in 2024 before parting ways with the team following the 2025 season.
Furthermore, before spending eight seasons as head coach of the Phoenix Mercury from 2014-2021, prior to her time in New York, Brondello was an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Sparks.
She joined the Sparks coaching staff alongside Joe "Jellybean" Bryant — Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's father — in 2011. Brondello was on the L.A. sidelines until 2013.
"I'm excited to continue my coaching career in the WNBA, and particularly excited to work with the team that Penny [Toler] and Jennifer [Gillom] have assembled here in Los Angeles," Brondello said in a 2011 statement after accepting the Sparks' role.
The Liberty, under Brondello, were 1-2 in games against the Sparks in 2025.
L.A.'s sole win over New York this year came in a 101-99 road thriller on July 26, in which Rickea Jackson and Kelsey Plum scored 24 and 20 points, respectively.
The Sparks, in their first season under first-year coach Lynne Roberts and Plum — acquired via a blockbuster three-team trade in January — finished with a 21-23 record, just narrowly missing out on the WNBA postseason.
