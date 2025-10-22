Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Former Sparks Coach Hired By Toronto Tempo

A former Sparks coach will lead the WNBA's newest expansion franchise in 2026.
Aug 12, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Azura Stevens (23, right) chats with New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello (left) before the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Aug 12, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Azura Stevens (23, right) chats with New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello (left) before the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Toronto Tempo are reportedly hiring Sandy Brondello as the expansion franchise's first head coach, ahead of their inaugural WNBA season in 2026, per a Wednesday announcement by Title IX Sports' Howard Megdal.

Brondello previously spent four seasons at the helm of the New York Liberty, winning a WNBA championship in 2024 before parting ways with the team following the 2025 season.

Furthermore, before spending eight seasons as head coach of the Phoenix Mercury from 2014-2021, prior to her time in New York, Brondello was an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Sparks.

She joined the Sparks coaching staff alongside Joe "Jellybean" Bryant — Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's father — in 2011. Brondello was on the L.A. sidelines until 2013.

"I'm excited to continue my coaching career in the WNBA, and particularly excited to work with the team that Penny [Toler] and Jennifer [Gillom] have assembled here in Los Angeles," Brondello said in a 2011 statement after accepting the Sparks' role.

The Liberty, under Brondello, were 1-2 in games against the Sparks in 2025.

L.A.'s sole win over New York this year came in a 101-99 road thriller on July 26, in which Rickea Jackson and Kelsey Plum scored 24 and 20 points, respectively.

The Sparks, in their first season under first-year coach Lynne Roberts and Plum — acquired via a blockbuster three-team trade in January — finished with a 21-23 record, just narrowly missing out on the WNBA postseason.

