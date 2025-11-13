Sparks Notes: Candace Parker Earns Hall of Fame Honor, Dearica Hamby on Dodgers
Former Los Angeles Sparks' star Candace Parker, who spent 13 seasons with L.A. and led the purple and gold to a WNBA championship in 2016, will be inducted into the 2026 Women's Basketball Hall of Fame class on June 27, per an Oct. 30 announcement.
Parker joins WNBA icons Elena Delle Donne and Cheryl Reeve in receiving the honor. ESPN announcer Doris Burke will also be inducted.
Furthermore, on Nov. 1, the MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers won their second straight World Series title. Following the thrilling Game 7 victory, both the WNBA's Sparks and star forward Dearica Hamby shared support for their fellow L.A. team.
"@Dodgers DID THAT!!!!!!" Hamby said.
Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Sparks Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.
Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.Follow BenGeffner