Dearica Hamby, Sparks Deliver Message to Dodgers After Back-to-Back World Series

Hamby and the Sparks commented on the Dodgers' recent World Series win.
Ben Geffner|
Aug 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) and forward Dearica Hamby (5, right) walk back to the bench during the second half against the Indiana Fever at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
On Nov. 1, the MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers officially became back-to-back World Series Champions — after a 5-4, 11-inning thriller over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Following the wild Saturday night win, the Dodgers received a plethora of support and congratulations from L.A. icons and sports franchises, one of which included the WNBA's Sparks.

The purple and gold — league champions in 2001, 2002 and 2016 — delivered a message on X soon after the Dodgers' title.

"We know a little something about back-to-back championships ... Congrats @Dodgers!" the Sparks wrote on Nov. 2.

Furthermore, Sparks' star forward Dearica Hamby also shared support for the Dodgers.

"@Dodgers ⁩ DID THAT!!!!!!" Hamby said.

Hamby averaged a career-high 18.4 points for L.A. in 2025, along with 7.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest — guiding the Sparks to an improved 21-23 record this year.

Both Hamby and the Sparks' messages come after L.A. held a "Dodgers Night" at Crypto.com Arena on Aug. 7. The first 5,000 fans in attendance received a limited edition, co-branded Sparks x Dodgers hat.

Ben Geffner
BEN GEFFNER

Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.

