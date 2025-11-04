Dearica Hamby, Sparks Deliver Message to Dodgers After Back-to-Back World Series
On Nov. 1, the MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers officially became back-to-back World Series Champions — after a 5-4, 11-inning thriller over the Toronto Blue Jays.
Read more: Sparks' Rickea Jackson Talks Mindset Playing Through Injury, Calls Out Opponents
Following the wild Saturday night win, the Dodgers received a plethora of support and congratulations from L.A. icons and sports franchises, one of which included the WNBA's Sparks.
The purple and gold — league champions in 2001, 2002 and 2016 — delivered a message on X soon after the Dodgers' title.
"We know a little something about back-to-back championships ... Congrats @Dodgers!" the Sparks wrote on Nov. 2.
Furthermore, Sparks' star forward Dearica Hamby also shared support for the Dodgers.
"@Dodgers DID THAT!!!!!!" Hamby said.
Read more: Former Sparks Guard Signed By Fever Amid Caitlin Clark's Absence
Hamby averaged a career-high 18.4 points for L.A. in 2025, along with 7.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest — guiding the Sparks to an improved 21-23 record this year.
Both Hamby and the Sparks' messages come after L.A. held a "Dodgers Night" at Crypto.com Arena on Aug. 7. The first 5,000 fans in attendance received a limited edition, co-branded Sparks x Dodgers hat.
Latest Sparks News:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.
Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.Follow BenGeffner