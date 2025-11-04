Dearica Hamby, Sparks Deliver Message to Dodgers After Back-to-Back World Series

On Nov. 1, the MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers officially became back-to-back World Series Champions — after a 5-4, 11-inning thriller over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Following the wild Saturday night win, the Dodgers received a plethora of support and congratulations from L.A. icons and sports franchises, one of which included the WNBA's Sparks.

We know a little something about back-to-back championships. 😏



Congrats @Dodgers! — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) November 2, 2025

The purple and gold — league champions in 2001, 2002 and 2016 — delivered a message on X soon after the Dodgers' title.

"We know a little something about back-to-back championships ... Congrats @Dodgers!" the Sparks wrote on Nov. 2.

Furthermore, Sparks' star forward Dearica Hamby also shared support for the Dodgers.

"@Dodgers ⁩ DID THAT!!!!!!" Hamby said.

A look at the Sparks x Dodgers giveaway at https://t.co/zw49CCSSt9 Arena tonight. 🔥🧢



The first 5,000 fans in attendance for “Dodgers Night” received the limited edition hat.



📝 Read more: https://t.co/G3FRwNwQ0G pic.twitter.com/7QPhTCoxDN — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) August 8, 2025

Hamby averaged a career-high 18.4 points for L.A. in 2025, along with 7.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest — guiding the Sparks to an improved 21-23 record this year.

Both Hamby and the Sparks' messages come after L.A. held a "Dodgers Night" at Crypto.com Arena on Aug. 7. The first 5,000 fans in attendance received a limited edition, co-branded Sparks x Dodgers hat.

