Sparks Notes: Candace Parker on Geno Auriemma Drama, LA Hovers as Outside Contender in DeWanna Bonner Sweepstakes

Sep 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks forward Azura Stevens (23) and Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) react in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks forward Azura Stevens (23) and Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) react in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Candace Parker spent over a decade with the Los Angeles Sparks — part of an illustrious WNBA career. Shockingly, she was left off the team's 12-player roster for the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro — a decision she blames then-USA Basketball head coach Geno Auriemma for. "I don't think Geno wanted me on the team," Parker said in an interview. "He doesn't like me. I don't like him. We don't like each other."

Star forward DeWanna Bonner announced that she has no interest in returning to play for the Fever, with preferred landing spots of Phoenix and Atlanta, per Annie Costabile. Despite Bonner's preferred destinations, Sparks are positioned as an outside contender for the two-time WNBA champion. Adding yet another main scoring presence with All-Star level talent in Bonner could boost Los Angeles in the right direction for the future.

