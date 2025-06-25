Sparks Notes: Candace Parker on Geno Auriemma Drama, LA Hovers as Outside Contender in DeWanna Bonner Sweepstakes

Candace Parker spent over a decade with the Los Angeles Sparks — part of an illustrious WNBA career. Shockingly, she was left off the team's 12-player roster for the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro — a decision she blames then-USA Basketball head coach Geno Auriemma for. "I don't think Geno wanted me on the team," Parker said in an interview. "He doesn't like me. I don't like him. We don't like each other."

Star forward DeWanna Bonner announced that she has no interest in returning to play for the Fever, with preferred landing spots of Phoenix and Atlanta, per Annie Costabile. Despite Bonner's preferred destinations, Sparks are positioned as an outside contender for the two-time WNBA champion. Adding yet another main scoring presence with All-Star level talent in Bonner could boost Los Angeles in the right direction for the future.

Candace Parker blamed Geno Auriemma for being left off Team USA’s 2016 Rio Olympics roster — the continuation of a mutual dislike between the two that dates back decades.



"The best feeling is knowing you don't like each other,” Parker said.



More:https://t.co/THBcCHzFTN — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 24, 2025

Candace Parker on Geno Auriemma:



“The best feeling is knowing you don't like each other … We have to be in a place where people understand and respect that.”



👀🚨pic.twitter.com/t35DQZCOQx — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 24, 2025

SPARKS NOTES: Kelsey Plum Makes Playoff Promise, Insights on Playing Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink and Sue Bird Argue WNBA Rule + more.https://t.co/XwIiexDQul — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 23, 2025

Despite Kelsey Plum's stellar individual accomplishments in 2025, the Sparks are still looking for sustained team success.



She’s confident LA will make a postseason run.



“On my deathbed we are going to get there… [and] clinch a playoff spot,” Plum said.https://t.co/hXXSSYu0DX — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 23, 2025

👀🚨SPARKS NEWS: Kelsey Plum Shares Insight on Playing Against Caitlin Clark on @LisaLeslie’s ‘Between the Lines’ Podcast.



“She brings the show,” Plum said.



Read more: https://t.co/8G1qod5XwLpic.twitter.com/qfkfq5JllV — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 20, 2025

🚨NEWS: Sparks’ Cameron Brink, Hall of Famer Sue Bird Discuss WNBA’s Roster Rule



“Teams need more roster spots ... it’s just the trade-offs make it trickier,” Bird said. “In our last CBA ... I didn't want to give up money for a 13th [roster] spot.”



More: https://t.co/eJTuAhKHh0 pic.twitter.com/YhcWMZPyp8 — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 19, 2025

Rickea Jackson on Skechers’ shoe deal:



“We’re rookies together … Before signing with Skechers, I always had plantar fasciitis, but I’ve had no problems with that [since],” she said.



She made history last summer becoming @SKECHERSUSA’s first-ever WNBA athlete. 🔥👟 pic.twitter.com/L5Ojy7Va7m — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 18, 2025

Major sporting events at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (@GainbridgeFH) since March:



- B1G Men’s + Women’s Basketball Tournament

- NBA Finals

- WNBA All-Star, July 18-19 (SOLD OUT)



Inside the Sparks’ All-Star campaigning ahead of Indiana’s first-ever host bid: https://t.co/3Gg2CCjKLS pic.twitter.com/x1UyYQx2PU — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 18, 2025

