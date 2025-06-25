Sparks Notes: Candace Parker on Geno Auriemma Drama, LA Hovers as Outside Contender in DeWanna Bonner Sweepstakes

Candace Parker spent over a decade with the Los Angeles Sparks — part of an illustrious WNBA career. Shockingly, she was left off the team's 12-player roster for the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro — a decision she blames then-USA Basketball head coach Geno Auriemma for. "I don't think Geno wanted me on the team," Parker said in an interview. "He doesn't like me. I don't like him. We don't like each other."
Star forward DeWanna Bonner announced that she has no interest in returning to play for the Fever, with preferred landing spots of Phoenix and Atlanta, per Annie Costabile. Despite Bonner's preferred destinations, Sparks are positioned as an outside contender for the two-time WNBA champion. Adding yet another main scoring presence with All-Star level talent in Bonner could boost Los Angeles in the right direction for the future.
Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Sparks Hover as Outside Contender in DeWanna Bonner Free Agency Drama Amid Fever Exit
Candace Parker Reveals Wild Reason for Alleged Beef With Geno Auriemma
Kelsey Plum Headlines Sparks in First WNBA All-Star Fan Voting Return
Sparks' Kelsey Plum Credits Pacers' TJ McConnell For Valuable Skill
Sparks' Owner Mark Walter Acquires Majority Ownership of Lakers From Buss Family
Sparks' Rickea Jackson Reveals How Skechers Helped to Alleviate Medical Issue
Sparks Provide Bold Promotion Ahead of 2025 WNBA All-Star Game
Sparks Announce Major Kelsey Plum Injury News Before Crucial Matchup
Sparks Tweets of the Day:
