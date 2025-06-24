Sparks Hover as Outside Contender in DeWanna Bonner Free Agency Drama Amid Fever Exit

Star forward DeWanna Bonner announced that she has no interest in returning to play for the Fever, with preferred landing spots of Phoenix and Atlanta, per Annie Costabile.

The news comes just months after the six-time WNBA All-Star signed with the Fever in early February.

"I’m extremely thankful to be joining an organization that’s on the rise and committed to growing the sport of women’s basketball. I’m looking forward to coming in, sharing my leadership and knowledge, and doing my part to help get this team get back to its championship pedigree,” Bonner said in the release.

She entered Indiana ranked third-highest in scoring among active players with over 7,400 career points. Now in her 16th WNBA season, Bonner averaged over seven points and three rebounds in nine games with the Fever.

Prior to landing in Indiana, Bonner spent five seasons with the Connecticut Sun under now-Indiana head coach Stephanie White.

Despite Bonner's preferred destinations being the Mercury and Dream, the Los Angeles Sparks are positioned as an outside contender for the two-time WNBA champion.

Los Angeles, fresh off its third consecutive loss, remains shorthanded with limited offensive production amid an injured rotation.

Both Kelsey Plum and Rickea Jackson have put together stellar individual starts to the 2025 campaign.

Plum became the only WNBA guard to rank within the top-10 in points, assists and steals throughout the first month of the 2025 season, per a June 16 X post. Plum is currently averaging over 20 points, five assists and one steal in high-volume minutes for the purple and gold.

Jackson poured in a career-high 30 points on 11 made field goals just weeks ago against Las Vegas. The second-year forward remains a key cornerstone of the Sparks' frontcourt.

But the Sparks are still searching for sustained team success. Adding yet another main scoring presence with All-Star level talent in Bonner could boost Los Angeles in the right direction for the future.

