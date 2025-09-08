Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Makes Statement vs Paige Bueckers, LA Coach Sends A Message

Ben Geffner
Sep 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) and the bench react after a basket during the second half against the Dallas Wings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) and the bench react after a basket during the second half against the Dallas Wings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Sparks entered Sunday's home contest against the Dallas Wings fresh off a pair of road losses. But fueled by a timely double-digit scoring run through just two minutes midway through the fourth quarter, Kelsey Plum and the Sparks won a 91-77 thriller over Paige Bueckers and the Wings at Crypto.com Arena — keeping their 2025 WNBA playoff hopes alive.

Two days earlier, on Friday, following the purple and gold's road loss to the Atlanta Dream, assistant coach Mike Neighbors delivered a message on L.A.'s mindset closing out the 2025 regular season — attempting to move on from the loss while keeping the purple and gold in playoff contention.

We've had so many come-from-behind wins… it's never over ’til it's over with this group," Neighbors said.

Ben Geffner
