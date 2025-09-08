Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Makes Statement vs Paige Bueckers, LA Coach Sends A Message
The Los Angeles Sparks entered Sunday's home contest against the Dallas Wings fresh off a pair of road losses. But fueled by a timely double-digit scoring run through just two minutes midway through the fourth quarter, Kelsey Plum and the Sparks won a 91-77 thriller over Paige Bueckers and the Wings at Crypto.com Arena — keeping their 2025 WNBA playoff hopes alive.
Two days earlier, on Friday, following the purple and gold's road loss to the Atlanta Dream, assistant coach Mike Neighbors delivered a message on L.A.'s mindset closing out the 2025 regular season — attempting to move on from the loss while keeping the purple and gold in playoff contention.
We've had so many come-from-behind wins… it's never over ’til it's over with this group," Neighbors said.
