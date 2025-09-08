Sparks' Kelsey Plum Makes Statement Against Paige Bueckers, Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive

The Los Angeles Sparks entered Sunday's home contest against the Dallas Wings fresh off a pair of road losses to the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday and Friday, respectively, and in must-win territory for their final three games of this year's regular season.

Fueled by a timely 11-0 scoring run in just under two minutes midway through the fourth quarter, the Sparks won a 91-77 thriller over the Wings at Crypto.com Arena — keeping their 2025 WNBA playoff hopes alive.

The purple and gold, battling with the Seattle Storm for the No. 8 and final postseason spot, now must win its final two regular season contests — and have the Storm lose their final game — to solidify a playoff berth.

The last time the Wings and Sparks faced off, on Aug. 20, Dallas' star rookie Paige Bueckers poured in a career-high 44 points.

But on Sunday, improved L.A. defense limited Bueckers to 18 points. The rookie was one of just three Wings players to score double-digit points.

Julie Allemand led the Sparks' offense with 21 points and four assists. Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby added 12 and 15 points, respectively.

Allemand joins Las Vegas Aces star forward A'ja Wilson as the only two WNBA players this season to finish a game with 16-plus points, four-plus steals, four-plus assists and no turnovers.

Azura Stevens logged 13 points and 11 rebounds in 30 minutes for the purple and gold, her ninth double-double of 2025 and 20th career double-double overall.

The Sparks' focus now moves to Tuesday's must-win contest against the Phoenix Mercury.

