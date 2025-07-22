Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Trolled By Caitlin Clark, NBA Insider Defends Plum's WNBA All-Star Comments

Prior to Saturday night's 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, players from both Team Collier and Team Clark wore "Pay Us What You Owe Us" t-shirts during warmups — a representation of ongoing CBA negotiations.

Following the game, Los Angeles Sparks' superstar Kelsey Plum was brutally honest in calling out Team Clark — captained by Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark — for skipping the meeting where players agreed to wear the shirts. ESPN senior writer Ramona Shelburne defended Plum in a recent X post on Monday, following the weekend's events.

Furthermore, Clark responded to Plum's WNBA All-Star 2025 recap post via a recent comment on Instagram.

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

The scene at https://t.co/mVMp9tVJuW Arena after the Sparks beat the Mystics, 99-80.



LA claims its first set of back-to-back wins this season — heading into the WNBA All-Star Break on a high note.



Hamby led with 26 points. Jackson and Plum added 22 and 20, respectively. pic.twitter.com/clZgqoMY6A — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 16, 2025

Dearica Hamby on the Sparks’ playoff chances:



“We’ll continue to build … anything can happen.”



She scored a game-high 26 points tonight vs the Mystics in LA’s second consecutive home win. — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 16, 2025

Rickea Jackson converts on a WILD baseline and-one layup. 🔥📈



Sparks on a tear to close the first half over the Mystics. Plum and Jackson have combined for 22 points already. pic.twitter.com/zLm7WumiTd — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) July 16, 2025

Kelsey Plum will participate in this year’s WNBA All-Star 3-Point Contest in Indiana — her first time appearing in the event since 2022.



The Sparks’ guard ranks 15th in league history in made threes (539) and is tied for second in 2025 with 50 made triples. pic.twitter.com/NfD61yIh7z — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 15, 2025

FINAL — Sparks: 92, Sun: 88



LA survives a late Connecticut comeback to claim its first home win in nearly two months. Plum and Stevens combined for 44 points in the victory.



Jackson and Hamby added 19 and 17, respectively. pic.twitter.com/WhOgHhgQOb — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 14, 2025

