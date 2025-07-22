Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Trolled By Caitlin Clark, NBA Insider Defends Plum's WNBA All-Star Comments

Ben Geffner|
Jul 19, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Clark guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Team Collier guard Kelsey Plum (10) before the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Jul 19, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Clark guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Team Collier guard Kelsey Plum (10) before the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Prior to Saturday night's 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, players from both Team Collier and Team Clark wore "Pay Us What You Owe Us" t-shirts during warmups — a representation of ongoing CBA negotiations.

Following the game, Los Angeles Sparks' superstar Kelsey Plum was brutally honest in calling out Team Clark — captained by Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark — for skipping the meeting where players agreed to wear the shirts. ESPN senior writer Ramona Shelburne defended Plum in a recent X post on Monday, following the weekend's events.

Furthermore, Clark responded to Plum's WNBA All-Star 2025 recap post via a recent comment on Instagram.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Trolled By Caitlin Clark Following WNBA All-Star Comments

NBA Insider Defends Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Over Caitlin Clark Comments

Kelsey Plum Shares 'Assassin' Mindset Following Dominant Sparks' Win

Recently-Released Sparks Guard Signs With Dallas Wings to Join Paige Bueckers

Caitlin Clark Replaced on WNBA All-Star Team By Former Sparks Guard

Sparks Set Wild Season-High in Win Over Mystics

Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Makes Major Announcement

Sparks' Cameron Brink Reacts to WNBA All-Star Snubs

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.

Published | Modified
Ben Geffner
BEN GEFFNER

Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.

Share on XFollow BenGeffner
Home/News