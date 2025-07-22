Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Trolled By Caitlin Clark, NBA Insider Defends Plum's WNBA All-Star Comments

Prior to Saturday night's 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, players from both Team Collier and Team Clark wore "Pay Us What You Owe Us" t-shirts during warmups — a representation of ongoing CBA negotiations.
Following the game, Los Angeles Sparks' superstar Kelsey Plum was brutally honest in calling out Team Clark — captained by Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark — for skipping the meeting where players agreed to wear the shirts. ESPN senior writer Ramona Shelburne defended Plum in a recent X post on Monday, following the weekend's events.
Furthermore, Clark responded to Plum's WNBA All-Star 2025 recap post via a recent comment on Instagram.
