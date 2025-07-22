Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Trolled By Caitlin Clark Following WNBA All-Star Comments

Following Friday and Saturday's 2025 WNBA All-Star events at Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Los Angeles Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum posted photos on Instagram, captioned "What a weekend" — one of which included posing in front of a Nike-branded backdrop.

Read more: Sparks' Kelsey Plum, Rickea Jackson Break Records in Win Over Sun

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark, a Nike athlete, responded to the picture. "Thank u for the Nike ad," she commented to Plum, a rival Under Armour athlete.

lmaoooo caitlin on kelsey plum’s instagram (kelsey is an under armour athlete) pic.twitter.com/OjoI17fWL9 — cc akgae (@clrkszn) July 20, 2025

The interaction between the pair came after Plum called out Team Clark — captained by Clark — for skipping a players meeting on Saturday in which players agreed to wear "Pay Us What You Owe Us" t-shirts during All-Star Game warmups, a representation of ongoing Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations.

Read more: Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Makes Major Announcement

Kelsey Plum says Team Clark didn’t want to wear the WNBA ‘Pay Us What You Owe Us” tee shirt at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game:



“It was a very powerful moment. As players, we didn’t know that that was going to happen. It was a genuine surprise. The tee shirt was determined this… pic.twitter.com/rr3uzfGKvb — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) July 21, 2025

"It was a very powerful moment. As players, we didn't know that that was going to happen. It was a genuine surprise," Plum said. "The t-shirt ... was determined this morning that we had a meeting for.

Read more: Candace Parker's Sparks' Jersey Officially Retired in Heartfelt Ceremony

"Not to tattletale, but zero members of Team Clark were very present for that," she added, laughing. "I'm trying to make the situation lighter ... we wanted to do something that was collective."

More Sparks news:

A'ja Wilson Speaks Out on Losing Kelsey Plum to Sparks

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reacts to Georgia Amoore's ACL Injury

International Legend Reveals Reason For Rejoining LA

Sparks Waive Two Players Ahead of 2025 Season

Sparks’ Cameron Brink Revisits Feeling After Tearing ACL

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.