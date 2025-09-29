Sparks Notes: LA Reveals $150 Million Practice Facility, Stars Receive MVP Votes

The Los Angeles Sparks announced plans to build an all-new practice facility in El Segundo, California, per a release last week. The $150 million property marks the largest investment to date in the history of women’s sports for a single team, and is set to open in 2027.

"We’re building a place where Sparks players can be at their best on and off the court,” Sparks' Managing Partner and Governor Eric Holoman said in a statement.

Furthermore, despite Las Vegas' A'ja Wilson dominant 2025 WNBA Most Valuable Player win, a pair of Sparks forwards in Dearica Hamby and Rickea Jackson secured MVP votes on the 2025 award ballot.

Jackson sported career-high averages in points (14.7), assists (1.7), minutes (30.9) and games started (37). Hamby averaged a career-high 18.4 points in 2025, alongside over seven rebounds, three assists and one steal per game.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

A look at the LA Sparks’ new $150 million practice facility in El Segundo — set to open in 2027.



It marks the largest investment in the history of women’s sports for a single team.



MORE: https://t.co/3q1iDF7Io3pic.twitter.com/eO71oEOB2b — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 25, 2025

From Monday — Sparks’ Cameron Brink reacts to her season-ending nose injury suffered in LA’s 2025 finale vs Aces:



✍️🔗: https://t.co/kMyVURw2GR pic.twitter.com/EJqL0gQmEj — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 17, 2025

Angel Reese to the Sparks?



🚨🔗 More on potential trade destinations for Chicago’s star, following a recent report: https://t.co/mLzmGUXSPu — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) September 10, 2025

Kelsey Plum addresses Sparks fans after LA’s season-ending loss:



“We're here to win. Playoffs are a standard, and moving forward … things are changing. [We] appreciate the support in the meantime … We’ll be back.”https://t.co/AU3pe4EXNY — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 12, 2025

