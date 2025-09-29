Sparks Notes: LA Reveals $150 Million Practice Facility, Stars Receive MVP Votes
The Los Angeles Sparks announced plans to build an all-new practice facility in El Segundo, California, per a release last week. The $150 million property marks the largest investment to date in the history of women’s sports for a single team, and is set to open in 2027.
"We’re building a place where Sparks players can be at their best on and off the court,” Sparks' Managing Partner and Governor Eric Holoman said in a statement.
Furthermore, despite Las Vegas' A'ja Wilson dominant 2025 WNBA Most Valuable Player win, a pair of Sparks forwards in Dearica Hamby and Rickea Jackson secured MVP votes on the 2025 award ballot.
Jackson sported career-high averages in points (14.7), assists (1.7), minutes (30.9) and games started (37). Hamby averaged a career-high 18.4 points in 2025, alongside over seven rebounds, three assists and one steal per game.
Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Sparks Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.
Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.Follow BenGeffner