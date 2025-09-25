Sparks Reveal New Record-Breaking $150 Million Practice Facility

The Los Angeles Sparks announced plans to build an all-new practice facility in El Segundo, California, per a Wednesday release.

The $150 million property marks the largest investment to date in the history of women’s sports for a single team, and is set to open in 2027.

Furthermore, the 55,000-square-foot practice facility will feature a plethora of record-breaking amenities — including the WNBA's first-ever indoor-outdoor player sanctuary, with an outdoor spa pool, dedicated nap rooms and flexible wellness spaces.

The state-of-the-art facility will also hold two regulation basketball courts, as well as hydrotherapy suites, a circular locker room and weight room highlighted by use of natural light.

According to the Sparks, Transwestern’s Sports & Entertainment Group is the El Segundo project's development manager and owner representative.

"We’re building a place where Sparks players can be at their best on and off the court,” Sparks' Managing Partner and Governor Eric Holoman said in a statement. "From cutting-edge training and recovery spaces to family and community areas, every corner of this facility was designed with them at the center. It reflects our commitment to our team, our fans, and the city of Los Angeles, and sets a new standard for what a professional sports organization can provide for its athletes."

The news comes amid a myriad of WNBA teams having already built or announcing plans to build dedicated practice facilities. The purple and gold join the Indiana Fever, Dallas Wings, Chicago Sky and other franchises as teams planning to construct new properties.

El Segundo now becomes the practice facility destination of the L.A. Lakers, Chargers, Kings and the soon-to-be Sparks.

