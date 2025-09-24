Sparks Notes: LA Stars Receive MVP Votes, Finish As Runner-Up for WNBA Most Improved

Las Vegas Aces' star forward A'ja Wilson won this year's WNBA Most Valuable Player award, per an announcement on Sunday. However, despite Wilson's dominant win, Los Angeles Sparks' star forwards Dearica Hamby and Rickea Jackson secured MVP votes on the 2025 award ballot.

Jackson sported career-high averages in points (14.7), assists (1.7), minutes (30.9) and games started (37). Hamby averaged a career-high 18.4 points in 2025, alongside over seven rebounds, three assists and one steal per game.

Furthermore, Sparks' star forward Azurá Stevens finished as runner-up in this year's WNBA Most Improved Player Award voting — second to Golden State's Veronica Burton. Stevens, in her third season in L.A., posted averages of 12.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

From Monday — Sparks’ Cameron Brink reacts to her season-ending nose injury suffered in LA’s 2025 finale vs Aces:



✍️🔗: https://t.co/kMyVURw2GR pic.twitter.com/EJqL0gQmEj — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 17, 2025

Kelsey Plum, in her first season in LA, led the Sparks to their highest single-season win total since 2019.



2025 — 21-23

‘24 — 8-32

‘23 — 17-23

‘22 — 13-23

‘21 — 12-20

‘20 — 15-7



“We’ll be back …[the culture] is changing,” she said postgame on Thursday.https://t.co/AU3pe4EXNY — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 12, 2025

Angel Reese to the Sparks?



🚨🔗 More on potential trade destinations for Chicago’s star, following a recent report: https://t.co/mLzmGUXSPu — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) September 10, 2025

