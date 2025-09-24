Sparks Notes: LA Stars Receive MVP Votes, Finish As Runner-Up for WNBA Most Improved
Las Vegas Aces' star forward A'ja Wilson won this year's WNBA Most Valuable Player award, per an announcement on Sunday. However, despite Wilson's dominant win, Los Angeles Sparks' star forwards Dearica Hamby and Rickea Jackson secured MVP votes on the 2025 award ballot.
Jackson sported career-high averages in points (14.7), assists (1.7), minutes (30.9) and games started (37). Hamby averaged a career-high 18.4 points in 2025, alongside over seven rebounds, three assists and one steal per game.
Furthermore, Sparks' star forward Azurá Stevens finished as runner-up in this year's WNBA Most Improved Player Award voting — second to Golden State's Veronica Burton. Stevens, in her third season in L.A., posted averages of 12.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
