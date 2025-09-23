Sparks Star Finishes As Runner-Up for WNBA Most Improved Player Award

Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Azurá Stevens finished as runner-up in this year's WNBA Most Improved Player Award voting — second to Golden State's Veronica Burton, per release.

Stevens received two votes, over 60 less than Burton.

The last L.A. player to win the award was Kristi Toliver in 2012.

Stevens impressed throughout her third season with the purple and gold, posting per game averages of 12.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Following the Sparks' 92-88 victory over the Sun on July 13, Stevens discussed both feeling underrated as a player and overall recognition on a league-wide level.

"I don't play for [recognition]. I play for the team. I play for the Sparks. I play for my family, myself, just to go out and put on a good show and be consistent," Stevens said. "That's been one of my goals coming into this year, is to be consistent.

"So, respectfully, I don't care what the media thinks," she continued. "I'm just trying to do my job and play hard for these guys and for other people.”

Furthermore, a career-best performance against the Chicago Sky in late June cemented Stevens as the first player in WNBA history to post 20-plus points, four-plus blocks and four-plus steals in a single game while shooting over 70 percent from the field.

