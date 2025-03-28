Sparks Retiring Candace Parker Jersey: What We Know
The Los Angeles Sparks will hang Candace Parker's No. 3 in the rafters at Crypto.com Arena.
She is one of the greatest players of this generation, and the franchise that drafted her will honor her as such.
The Sparks will honor her soon, but before we get to that, here are the event's details.
The Sparks announced the news on Thursday. The WNBA legend's jersey will be retired on June 29 at halftime of Los Angeles’ game against the Chicago Sky. The tip-off for the game that day will be at 3:00 p.m. PT. It will be the Sparks' 17th game of the season.
Additionally, Parker's ceremony will feature appearances from former teammates, coaches, and special guests, along with a video showcasing her most memorable moments with the franchise.
Parker's No. 3 jersey will be the third Spark jersey to be retired, joining Lisa Leslie (No. 9) and Penny Toler (No. 11).
When the news was announced, Parker touched on what an honor it is to have her jersey in the rafters soon.
"To see my jersey hanging in the rafters amongst other legends is truly an honor. This moment is not just about me -- it's about my family, my teammates, and the incredible support from the LA Sparks organization and fans," Parker said in a statement. "I'm grateful to my parents, who believed in me every step of the way, to my brothers who still are my heroes, and to my wife and kids, who inspire me every day. "
Parker dedicated 13 seasons of her career to the Sparks, playing a pivotal role in leading the team to the 2016 WNBA championship. She also holds the franchise record for most assists, tallying 1,331 over her tenure.
A surefire Hall of Famer, Parker's resume speaks for itself. She is a two-time WNBA MVP, a seven-time All-Star, and a three-time WNBA champion. Additionally, she boasts two Olympic gold medals and two NCAA championships, solidifying her legacy as one of the game's all-time greats.
Parker was the No. 1 pick out of Tennessee in the 2008 WNBA Draft.
The Sparks spoke about Parker and her legacy with the team.
“Candace is the best all-around player that has ever played in the WNBA. Her legacy is immeasurable — she redefined excellence, was a champion on the court and for the Los Angeles community and inspired countless fans and future generations of athletes. Very few champions get to see their jersey hanging from the rafters in this city. Retiring Candace’s No. 3 jersey is not just a celebration of her extraordinary career, but a tribute to the enduring mark she’s left on this organization, the WNBA, and the city of Los Angeles. She will forever be a part of the Sparks family.”
