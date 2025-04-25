Sparks Undergo Major Coaching Changes Just Before Preseason
The Los Angeles Sparks continue to make adjustments to their bench behind new head coach Lynne Roberts, with training camp fast approaching ahead of the 2025 season.
Per The Associated Press, L.A. lost out on now-former assistant coach Nikki Blue this week. Blue departed the Sparks to join the USC Trojans under Lindsay Gottlieb.
Under Gottlieb this past season, the Trojans went 31-4, although they fell short of their title aspirations when Naismith College Player of the Year forward JuJu Watkins tore her ACL during the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Should Watkins return to her superstar form next season, the Cardinal and Gold have a real chance to win it all.
The Sparks' title upside is a bit murkier in the short term, contingent on the chemistry Roberts can forge between All-Stars Dearica Hamby and Kelsey Plum, plus young pieces Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson, and rookie Sarah Ashlee Barker.
With Blue gone, the Sparks opted to promote former three-time WNBA All-Star and three-time All-Defensive Second Team guard Danielle Robinson to an assistant coach role, although she will remain the team's Manager of Basketball Integration — a gig she assumed in January.
“We’ve loved what Danielle has brought to the Sparks since she joined the organization in January,” Los Angeles general manager Raegan Pebley said in a press statement. “Her leadership and experience will continue to make a meaningful impact on our team.”
After an 8-32 run in 2024, the Sparks let go former head coach Curt Miller following two playoff-less seasons.
To replace Miller, Los Angeles brought in former Utah Utes head coach Roberts, the 2023 Pac-12 Player of the Year. Roberts had served as a Division I NCAA coach for the last 18 years.
The 5-foot-9 Oklahoma product finished with career averages of 8.8 points on 45 percent shooting from the floor and 86.1 percent shooting from the foul line, 4.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds a night.
Robinson's 390 career assists rank 13th in WNBA history, per the Sparks.
