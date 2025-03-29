Every Caitlin Clark Appearance vs Sparks in 2025 Season
There is a lot of hype around the upcoming Los Angeles Sparks season and for good reason. Los Angeles landed star Kesley Plum over the offseason, adding her to an already strong core group.
The Sparks could be a surprising team in the WNBA this season and fans are excited. But one of the biggest storylines entering the year is the second year of star guard Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever.
Clark took the league by storm in her rookie season and she is the complete talk of the WNBA. But when will she be facing off against the Sparks this season?
The first meeting between the Spark and Fever will take place on June 26, with the game being a home contest for Indiana. Los Angeles will travel to face Clark in this game, and it should bring strong viewership.
The second meeting between the two teams will also take place in Indiana. It will come shortly after the first game, with the teams meeting up on July 5, likely drawing a lot of attention once again.
The first game between the two franchises that will take place in Los Angeles comes on Aug. 5. This should draw all sorts of fans to the game, especially with it being played in the city of Los Angeles.
And the final regular season matchup between the Fever and Sparks comes toward the end of the year. It will be played on Aug. 29, also being played in Los Angeles for the fans.
These four matchups will give fans a great chance to see Clark, barring any injuries. But it will also showcase a chance for the Sparks to go up against one of the presumed better teams in the WNBA.
The goal for the Sparks entering this season is simple, and it's getting themselves back into the postseason. This organization prides itself on winning, and they want to bring another title back to the loyal fans of Los Angeles.
With Plum now in the mix, the Sparks feel great about their chances this year. Alongside Cameron Brink, Dearica Hamby, and Rickea Jackson, Los Angeles has a strong core group this season.
