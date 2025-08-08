The Art of a Block: Inside Sparks' Cameron Brink's Defensive Mindset Following Return

Cameron Brink quiets her mind before rising up for a block.

Occasionally, she lets the noise in. The crowd roaring, sneakers squeaking — it all blends together.

During the split-second window, she instead chooses to laser her focus on observation and anticipation. Brink watches her opponent’s footwork and leaves the floor just before they hit their apex.

One thought sporadically seeps through: “Don’t foul.” Brink compensates by making a concerted effort to jump straight up like a spring, she says.

Then comes the omnipotent swat — the basketball evaporating from the air and ricocheting to the hardwood.

The action is pure habit. It’s consistent and effective.

“I’ve always loved defense,” Brink said. “It just makes sense in my mind.”

Throughout the last 13 months, Brink visualized that exact sequence as she recovered from an ACL tear. The Los Angeles Sparks’ star forward relied on the use of manifestation and vision boards to help set personalized goals while off the court, adjusting her mind ahead of a July 29 return to game action.

During the time spent observing her team from the bench, Brink said she grew to appreciate the practice of defensive spacing.

Now, amid an emphatic return to the Sparks’ active lineup, the 6-foot-4 forward has combined for 11 blocks across her first four contests in 2025. Furthermore, she already sports the highest nightly block average (2.8) of any WNBA player this season.

Brink’s defensive resurgence was highlighted with a five-block effort in just 16 minutes against the Indiana Fever on Aug. 5. A majority of the rejections came off help defense scenarios — in which Brink shuffled off her primary defender, then rotated onto another to convert the swat.

“[Coach] Lynne [Roberts] tells me my strength is roaming, [but] I’m trying to still stay attached to my player,” Brink said. “I try to cleanse out [on the] strong side in case someone drives.”

Brink learned the art of blocking long before she started playing basketball.

Growing up in Beaverton, Oregon, she was first obsessed with volleyball. Brink remembers watching the sport with the Curry family during the 2012 London Olympics and becoming inspired to play, according to Stanford Athletics.

She competed as a middle blocker for Southridge High School, helping the school win its first state championship.

“[I learned] a lot of good footwork … [how] to be springy, explosive,” Brink said. “I feel like it’s really important to play other sports growing up, so I’m thankful I did that. I miss volleyball, it was a great sport.”

Brink was even offered to play volleyball for top-ranked Nebraska, but elected to focus on basketball after a gradual migration to the sport — one strengthened by watching Stephen Curry, a god-sibling and close family friend, ascend the NBA ranks in Golden State.

Cameron Brink tonight in just 17 minutes:



11 PTS

5 REB

2 BLK

2/2 3PT

3/3 FT



It marks her highest single-game point total since returning from injury. Sparks take down the Sun, 102-91.pic.twitter.com/DFPq0fnNuF — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 8, 2025

Over a decade later, while recovering from the year-long injury, Brink’s competitive mindset traced back to the early days in which she first grew to love the sport — learning how to play basketball at the Curry summer camp in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“I missed it very much,” Brink stressed. “I think just leaning into the fun of it … taking [time] for more appreciation, more gratitude. It’s a privilege to be able to play.”

Now back in the fold with the Sparks, her goal is simple.

“If I can come in and bring energy, and remind everyone that I have a defensive presence — [I] can be a great teammate in that way,” Brink said.

