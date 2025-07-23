Seattle Storm Embarrassed by Dallas Wings 87-63
It's safe to say that Tuesday night's game was not the Seattle Storm's best performance, as they were outplayed by the Dallas Wings 87-63. The game was a bright spot for Dallas in a season of lows, with their record improving to 7-17. As Seattle prepares for tomorrow's matchup against the 7-16 Chicago Sky, they need to figure things out if they want to avoid another loss to an inferior opponent, recordwise.
Despite the loss, all-stars Nneka Ogwumike and Gabby Williams both had solid showings. Ogwumike finished with 22 points on 10-of-19 shooting, while Williams had 14 points, eight assists, six rebounds, and four blocks. Unfortunately, Ezi Magbegor was the only player with at least 10 points for the Storm. She finished with 12 points, nine rebounds, and three assists.
Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas with 20 points, shooting 7-of-12 from the field, including 4-of-6 from beyond the three-point line. Rookie Paige Bueckers chipped in with 14 points and six assists, while Luisa Geiselsoder had 13 points, shooting 4-of-7, including 3-of-5 from three. Haley Jones made her presence felt off the bench. In 31 minutes, she scored 10 points on 5-of-11 shooting, while also grabbing six rebounds and making six assists. If that weren't enough, she was also a defensive menace, recording three blocks and two steals.
For Seattle, this can be seen as a one-game letdown in a long 44-game regular season. Fortunately, their next four opponents all have losing records, so if they bounce back from this disappointment, they have a chance to string together several consecutive wins. Time will tell if they take advantage of these lesser opponents, but their records provide Seattle with hope they can keep their strong season going.