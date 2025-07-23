Dallas Wings On SI

Dallas Wings make major statement in win vs. Seattle Storm

The Dallas Wings are victorious against the Seattle Storm.

Jeremy Brener

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers dribbles the ball against Seattle Storm guard Lexie Brown.
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers dribbles the ball against Seattle Storm guard Lexie Brown. / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The Dallas Wings are leaving the pacific northwest on a high note after beating the Seattle Storm 87-63 at the Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday night.

In Dallas' first game after the All-Star Break, the team came out focused and ready to go. They kept up with the Storm in the first half, trailing by only two points going into the locker room.

In the second half, the Wings put on arguably their best half of the season.

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale scores a three-point basket against the Las Vegas Aces
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale scores a three-point basket against the Las Vegas Aces. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Wings dominate in second half

The Wings started off on a 14-2 run at the start of the third quarter and never gave up the lead after that. The Storm managed to score just 15 points in the quarter while the Wings had 32, taking a 15-point lead into the fourth quarter.

In the final frame, the Wings defense continued to get better, giving up just 12 points to the Storm for the win.

The Wings were led by veteran guard Arike Ogunbowale, who scored a team-high 20 points. It was Ogunbowale's first double-digit scoring effort of the month, making her crucial in the win. No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers had 14 points of her own.

For the Storm, Nneka Ogwumike was the leading scorer in the game with 22 points while Gabby Williams and Ezi Magbegor also managed to score in double figures.

The win for the Wings is their first road win against a team that isn't the league-worst Connecticut Sun. The victory should give them confidence going into their next game on Friday in San Francisco against the Golden State Valkyries.

