The Seattle Storm Teeter on the Playoff Bubble Amid a 5-Game Losing Streak
Prior to the All-Star break, things were looking up for the Seattle Storm. They had sat at 4th place in the WNBA and with an easy upcoming schedule, they were primed to make a run at the Mercury for the 3 seed. Instead, the Storm are winless since July 28th and need every win they can get.
Recent Struggles
The Storm have been a respectable defensive force in the league, but this has been the key to their recent downfall. In their last five games, the Storm have allowed 94-90-91-78-106 . This is abysmal, to say the least.
Though the team should never solely lay blame to anyone, it is clear who has underperformed offensively during this losing streak. Skylar Diggins is shooting a combined 23-64 in her last five games. This equates to a 36% field goal percentage, well below her season average of 42.1%.
The Storm now fall to a record of 16-16 as they own the 8th overall seed in the WNBA playoff standings. This puts them just 0.5 games ahead of the Sparks, who have also won their last two games against the Storm during this stretch.
Brighter Days Ahead
If the Storm are going to make a title run, they must find a way to bounce back. The team recently added Brittney Sykes, but this has yet to solve any issues. The do have a roster capable of competing with the best, so what is holding them up?
This team has been noted to be playing soft basketball. The passion is lacking. The physicality is not there. Someone must step up. Recently, I had suggested that someone needed to mold into a leader on this team. It is clear that this has not happened. Either Skylar Diggins or Nneka Ogwumike must get this team in gear. The same goes for head coach, Noelle Quinn.
At their best, the Storm have among the best rosters in the league. Of course, the Lynx and Liberty stand tall, but I would take the Storm over most others. As aggression builds, I would expect a bounce back next few games for the women up north.
The Storm's Next Five Games:
Vs Dream, @ Dream, Vs Mercury, @ Wings, @ Mystics
This stretch will not be easy, but it will test the willpower of the team. If Seattle really wants it, I expect them to go 3-2, at the worst. Let's see what they are made of.