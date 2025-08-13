WNBA Locker Room Issues: A Storm is Brewing in Seattle
Reports hit the media recently that the Storm have been having some more locker room issues. This comes after they had the same epidemic back in 2024. Player-coach issues became elevated within that Storm locker room, and it lead to a full WNBA investigation. This all went on to peak with Jewell Loyd eventually being to dealt the Las Vegas Aces. A year later, similar issues seem to be resurfacing.
Inside the Locker Room
Just a couple of weeks ago, the Storm made a mid-season trade which sent over Alysha Clark, Zia Cooke, and a 1st round pick to the Mystics in exchange for Brittney Sykes. As time has gone on, rumors have been leaking.
We now gain the knowledge that it appears Alysha Clark initiated the trade request out of Seattle. This came after there were reportedly verbal altercations ensuing between multiple players. Some speculate that Skylar Diggins played a part, but this is all alleged.
Dissecting the Problem
Now, it is not a big surprise that this all come to surface. Clark, now 38 years of age, was looking to make a last run at her career. She wanted a solidified role and the ability to play a key piece in a hopeful title run. This had not panned out as Clark had only been averaging just 3.5 points per game on 18 minutes. It does not blow my mind that Alysha Clark became unsettled with her role and let out some words in frustration.
The issue is different than in 2024, but the topic is the same. A player argues about playing time and unrest builds up in the locker room. Alysha Clark then asks to be dealt into a situation where she can gain a more meaningful role and as her career reaches a close.
As for the Storm, they cannot be dealing with any locker room issues. The team is now amid a five game losing streak and what appears to be a contending season is now one fighting for their playoff lives.
What the Fans are Saying
As I breakdown this story, I would venture to say the locker room issues are being overblown. Words may have been exchanged, but I am sure that if they were really bad, a bigger story would be out.
Many are critiquing the age of the Storm. Personally, I think it is overplayed. An old team would not be among the WNBA's best on offense. If anyone can pull it together, it should be this group of veterans.