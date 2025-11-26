3 Key Players Connecticut Sun Should Be Thankful for This Year
The Connecticut Sun has had a rough go this year, but that doesn't take away from the level of talent the franchise holds. Between a trio of promising rookies and veteran players, the Sun is fortunate to be in the company of some rising WNBA icons.
Of those on Connecticut's brilliant roster, there are three primary standouts who have rightfully earned the spotlight throughout the year: Tina Charles, Marina Mabrey and Leïla Lacan. The Sun should be thankful that it can call these stars its own.
Tina Charles
At 36, Charles has shown no signs of slowing down in her professional basketball career. This was a monumental year for the veteran center, having shattered the franchise's single-season scoring record by hitting the 700-point benchmark. On top of that, she surpassed Diana Taurasi's record of most field goals in WNBA history.
Charles' illustrious career is a testament to the work that she has put in on the court. While much of her ability to produce strong results can be attributed to natural talent, her skill is a different story; it takes consistent practice and time to develop true skill.
Marina Mabrey
As a veteran guard, it's no surprise that Mabrey has had standout moments this year. Throughout her 2025 season, she posted an average of 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and led the team with 4.0 assists per game.
Mabrey's journey through the WNBA was spent around the map, kicking off her career in 2019 with the Los Angeles Sparks, followed by time spent with the Dallas Wings and the Chicago Sky before landing with the Sun. Over time, Mabrey has developed into a reliable, consistent and adaptable player on and off the court. Connecticut struggled with production throughout their latest campaign, to no fault of Mabrey.
Leïla Lacan
Picked No. 10 overall in the first round of the 2024 WNBA draft, it's clear Connecticut had great confidence in Lacan, a 21-year-old French guard. During her rookie year, she recorded an average of 10.4 points per game, with 2.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists — impressive numbers for a young player.
As a result of her remarkable performances, combined with her dynamic aptitude on the court, she landed herself on the AP All-Rookie Team. Furthering matters, she is one of the few Sun rookies in franchise history to register at least 250 points, 90 assists and 55 steals in their first year.