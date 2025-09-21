Aaliyah Edwards Trade May Have Been Wise Move for Connecticut Sun
Forward Aaliyah Edwards didn't start with the Connecticut Sun, but she's there now. Her rookie season in 2024 was with the Washington Mystics. After they drafted her sixth overall she led the team in both points and rebounds. The Sun decided to pursue her in August of last year and parted with a young guard, Jacy Sheldon, and a first round draft pick,
Now the Sun's roster is made up of a young core group that isn't sure if they'll have veterans like Tina Charles back next season. Charles led the team in points last season and at 36 years-old her time in the league is certainly winding down. She's also a free agent. Edwards is only 23 years old and could be the face of the franchise in the coming years.
Aaliyah Edwards' Basketball Career
Looking at her stats since joining the Sun, nothing jumps off of the page. However, she had the opportunity to play with Charles and Annesah Morrow in the paint which does nothing but good things for a player. The trio shined and even though Edwards didn't lead the team in either points or rebounds like Morrow and Charles, she started to find her groove at the end of the season.
Edwards was averaging just over 4.5 rebounds per game, but only playing 17 minutes. Two of her last four games she hauled in eight rebounds a piece and 24 total. She isn't scoring a lot, but the Sun's offense has struggled as a whole this season with the lowest scoring totals in the WNBA. As the program continues to grow and gain experience it seems it is just a matter of time before Edwards has a breakout season.
Edwards was a star at UConn. Her name is plastered all over the record books as she posted nearly 1,900 points and over 1,000 rebounds. Injuries impacted the squad when she was there and even though she wasn't a part of a national championship team, Edwards led the Huskies to three Final Four appearances.
Connecticut had their struggles this season, but they also showed signs of progress. This is a young squad and their is a lot of potential here for a strong team. The organization could look entirely different come next season headlined by a few emerging talents like Edwards. As bold as it may be to say, this could be a playoff team next year if Edwards leads the charge.