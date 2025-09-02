Tina Charles’ Uncertain Future Looms Over Struggling Connecticut Sun
Tina Charles’ future in the WNBA remains uncertain as she has yet to announce her retirement plans after signing a one-year contract with the Connecticut Sun. As a staple piece of the Suns’ offense, her leaving would leave a huge gap to fill in the team.
With only five games to go for Connecticut, Charles has become a powerhouse on both sides of the court. As a WNBA veteran, she is by far the most experienced player on the Sun’s lineup. As a center, she is a force to be reckoned with on the offensive side, averaging 16 points per game with at least six rebounds and a steal.
Currently, the Suns are suffering from the worst offense in franchise history, scoring just 75 points per game. Charles typically scores at least a fifth of that for her team. The loss of Charles could lead to another year of a struggling offense for the team.
Despite these struggles, her offensive role has been critical in keeping the otherwise fresh WNBA newcomers on track. She continually stabilizes the team's offense, and her consistency on the court led her to become week 12’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week, even though the Sun are not even ranked in the top-10.
Connecticut Sun Face a Center Crisis as Tina Charles Weighs Retirement
There are only two centers on the team that would have to step up to fill Charles’ shoes. Both of whom could run into some trouble adjusting to the role. Olivia Nelson-Ododa is in her second season with the Suns and averages only eight points per game. Typically seeing around 20 minutes of play time, she manages five rebounds, but struggles with other components on the court like assists and steals.
As a center-forward Rayah Marshall is in her first season with the team. With one of the youngest teams in the league, it’s no surprise that Connecticut may be struggling with filling roles, especially those as important as Charles’. So far in her first WNBA season, Marshall is averaging barely two points and two rebounds per game. She barely sees 10 minutes of playing time per game, so maybe with a little more experience she can step into Charles' role.
Without a solid center on the roster, the Suns will continue to struggle on the offensive and defensive ends going into the 2026 season. They have struggled all year, even with Charles on the court. If she does decide to retire, Connecticut will once again be back to the drawing board when it comes to creating a consistent team.