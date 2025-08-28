Aneesah Morrow Explodes in Production After Moving Into Sun Starting Lineup
The Connecticut Sun have managed to turn things around quite a bit recently when it comes to their 2025 campaign. While they are eliminated from playoff contention officially, they have shown signs of life in recent weeks, putting together three wins in their last four matchups, with the only loss being by one possession.
One of the biggest components of success lately has been the Sun's rookie core finding their stride rather rapidly, as Aneesah Morrow, Leïla Lacan, and Saniya Rivers have all started to compete at a high level in the last month or so.
Morrow has managed to put together an extremely impressive season all-around, but there is one distinction that stands out when it comes to her production, and it is how much playing time she gets. In games where she winds up playing 20 or more minutes, which has lately been many of them, she really gets a chance to showcase her skill set. With Connecticut starting her every game since July 27, she has proven just that.
Sun sideline reporter Terrika Foster-Brasby recently mentioned this statistic, stating, "When Aneesah Morrow plays over 20 minutes a game, she is averaging a double-double. She is literally someone who is looking to bring that energy that she had at LSU and DePaul to the WNBA, and it's working for her."
How Has Morrow Produced When Given 20 or More Minutes in a Game?
When it comes to Morrow's production in games where she has played 20 minutes or more this season, the statistics look outstanding. In those 17 matchups, she averages 11.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.6 blocks, and 1.4 turnovers on 42.0% shooting from the field.
With nearly a double-double to her name in 20-minute or more games, it is clear that she should be given a pretty high rate of playing time. While her three-point shooting is still developing, her presence in the paint has been strong, and she is able to generate offense at a consistent scale.
Over time, it will be intriguing to see how she improves from beyond the three-point line, but in her rookie year, the main focus needs to be on continuing to show flashes of talent and then working on new skills in the offseason. It is clear that she can be a core player for this Sun franchise for the long term; it is now just a matter of finding players to surround this young core and improve the overall ceiling of the team.