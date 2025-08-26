Sun Rookie Leïla Lacan Perseveres Through Eye Injury to Score Career-High 22 Points
The Connecticut Sun find themselves in a rather difficult position heading into the last few weeks of the 2025 WNBA season. With the team sitting at 9-28 on the year, any hopes of a Playoff push are long gone, and the team is more focused on finding some morale and momentum heading into 2026 instead.
With a three-game win streak followed by a close loss to the New York Liberty, the Sun have started to find their stride a bit late in the year. Their young core has been at the center of the push, with Saniya Rivers, Aneesah Morrow, and Leïla Lacan really all starting to show flashes of elite talent.
Lacan unfortunately suffered an eye injury against the Chicago Sky, which ended up moving her to a doubtful status heading into Monday's matchup with the Liberty. However, she did end up playing despite that, coming off the bench and getting 30 minutes of playing time. Not only that, but she put together one of the best, if not the best, game of her WNBA career so far. With a career-high in points and an all-around productive game, Lacan showed she has the resilience to compete at this level.
What Did Lacan's Production Look Like Against the Liberty?
Against a competitive New York squad, Lacan did everything she could to keep the Sun in the game. In a little over 30 minutes of playing time, she had a career-high 22 points on 9/15 shooting, with three rebounds, three assists, two steals and four turnovers. Additionally, she shot 2/3 from three-point range and 2/2 from the free-throw line.
This surpasses her previous career-high in scoring of 19 points back on July 15 against the Indiana Fever, on a similar 8/13 field goal rate. She has found a way to contribute to the team in various ways over the past few weeks, from a 14-assist performance against the Indiana Fever recently to a five-steal defensive masterclass against the Washington Mystics.
This is exactly what Connecticut is looking for out of their young core, and Lacan has rapidly found her stride as a core piece of this Sun team.
While the 2026 season is pretty much entirely unknown for the franchise, it is clear that Lacan, Morrow, and Rivers should all be crucial components to the future of this team. With their recent success both on offense and defense, they should be able to help usher in a new era of basketball for the Sun.