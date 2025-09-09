Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal Warns WNBA not to Tamper with Sun Sale
The saga continues regarding the sale of the Connecticut Sun. The Mohegan Tribe has owned the franchise for over two decades, but with the current selling process up in the air, there's been an abundance of uncertainty surrounding the Sun and where they are heading,
With all of the sale chaos surrounding the franchise, the players have no choice but to keep their eyes fixated on their job: playing basketball. Ultimately, the players are there to do just that — play. The selling of Connecticut has become a hot topic throughout the WNBA, drawing attention from all angles, including one of the U.S. Senators that represent the state in Washington D.C.
WNBA Receives Warning from Sen. Richard Blumenthal
On Monday, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) delivered a firm letter to the WNBA, making it clear that that the league must stay out of negotiations between the Mohegan Tribe and potential owners.
"Any further attempts by the WNBA to use its considerable governance and market power over the Connecticut Sun to limit or dictate negotiations with the state of Connecticut could be an unreasonable restraint of trade and interference with the market that would violate federal antitrust laws," Sen. Blumenthal wrote, according to his press release.
"As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which has jurisdiction over antitrust matters, I am closely monitoring the WNBA's actions and will demand investigations and enforcement actions from the appropriate federal authorities if it takes any step to hinder or constrain Connecticut's negotiations."
For quite some time now, there have been numerous attempts to come up with an agreeable solution, but there hasn't been much progress made. One offer includes a $325 million made by Steve Pagliuca, former Boston Celtics minority owner. Another was made by former Milwaukee Bucks minority owner Marc Lasry who matched the value, neither of which went through.
One of the latest offers arrived with a $250 million value made by the WNBA, but this option was not deemed feasible by the tribe, either. Tensions continue to rise between the WNBA and the Mohegan Tribe, but Alexa Philippou of ESPN reports that both sides are expected to meet soon and hopefully come up with a decision.
The end of the regular season is approaching rapidly, and although a decision must be made regarding the Sun's fate, now is not the time for Connecticut to lose any momentum left in the tank.