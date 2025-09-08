Connecticut Sun Rookie Leila Lacan Out for Upcoming Game Against Dream
The Connecticut Sun was experiencing a bit of a drought last week after suffering three consecutive losses. But, the Sun managed to turn things around on Saturday. With a 87-84 score, the Sun walked away victorious over the Phoenix Mercury.
There were plenty of Connecticut stars showcasing their talent on the court, including veterans Tina Charles and Marina Mabrey, who posted over half of the team's overall points on Saturday. But even with their numbers, the score was too close for comfort until one young rookie stepped in.
At just 21 years old, guard Leila Lacan has been making quite an impressive name for herself. Her most recent jaw-dropping feat took place shortly after Charles and Mabrey stunned with their dozens of points. With under 30 seconds left of the clock, Lacan posted six points, giving the team just enough of a boost for the Sun to come out on top. Unfortunately for the Sun, the rising star will not be assisting the team on Monday.
Leila Lacan’s Absence Leaves Sun in a Dilemma
According to a post written on X by Connecticut Sun PR, not only will guard Bria Hartley be out of commission on Monday, but Lacan will also be out due to undisclosed personal reasons. Hartley is out for the season with a meniscus tear, but is listed on the injury report because she is on the roster.
With Lacan out, the franchise is down a key young player. To make matters worse, forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa is listed as "doubtful," meaning that she's not officially out, but her participation is highly unlikely due to a back injury.
This leaves Connecticut in a major predicament. Lacan is one of their top players and losing her is like losing a piece to a puzzle. Fortunately, there are other players to lean on as they face the Atlanta Dream.
The obvious answers are Charles and Mabrey, who have consistently posted stunning results. But there is a fellow rookie who is just as fierce on the court: Saniya Rivers.
Lacan was in the starting lineup on Saturday, but Rivers served as a strong standout. Making her WNBA debut this year, she was the No. 8 overall pick in the first round. She has demonstrated immense skill on the court, making her value incredibly clear every step of the way. During her latest matchup on Saturday, she was right alongside Lacan in scoring six points.
Although Lacan's absence will be loud on Monday, the team will be in good hands if Rivers can step up and carry additional weight.