Connecticut Sun Aim to Break Losing Streak in Final Matchup With Chicago Sky
The Connecticut Sun will face off against the Chicago Sky for the fourth time this season. The Wednesday night game takes place on Chicago’s home court, and it may be a chance for the Sun to break their two-game losing streak since they have two wins and a loss against the Sky in 2025.
Their first face-off was in June, the Sun's only loss against the team so far this year as they fell 78-66. They had a hard time on offense with only three players scoring in the double digits; Marina Mabrey (22), Tina Charles (19) and Jacy Sheldon (12).
The lack of a consistent offense at the beginning of the season only foreshadowed what was to come for the rest of the year, as they are currently ranked last in offense across the WNBA.
But that matchup was prior to star rookie Leila Lacan joining the team, which has given a boost to their offensive ability. By the time their second matchup came along on Aug. 13, the team had better footing beneath them. Lacan led the team this time around with 17 points, as the Sun won 71-62.
There was also more of a contribution from other players in August as well. Mabrey contributed 10 points and Charles had 15. But the biggest difference was that five other players also scored points that game while only three scored in June.
Sun Seek Win Against Sky in Monday Night Matchup
The third time the teams met was only 10 days later on Aug. 23. A much more solid game was played by players other than Mabrey, Charles and Lacan. Guard Bria Hartley scored 23 points, had four assists and recorded two rebounds. Charles and Mabrey have stayed consistent all season, and this game was no different with Charles putting up 23 while Mabrey had 20.
Although it took awhile for the Sun to find their groove this season, there have been many more offensive contributors in the last few weeks. The team is one of the youngest in the league and are still struggling to have consistent showings on both sides of the court.
The Sun and Sky’s final matchup is set to tip on Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. CT. With a win, Connecticut will lock up a season-long series win over Chicago, with three wins out of their four games. The teams are ranked 11th and 12th in the Eastern Conference.