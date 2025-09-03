Connecticut Sun Game Today (9/03/25): Preview, How to Watch, Live Stream
The Connecticut Sun and the Chicago Sky will meet for the final time this season at Wintrust Arena on Wednesday night.
The Sun (10-30) and the Sky (9-30) are in the running for the worst record in the league and the pair, along with the Dallas Wings, are competing for the most ping-pong balls when it comes to the WNBA draft lottery. The worst record doesn’t mean the Sun will end up with the No. 1 overall pick, but it would help.
Connecticut is 5-4 in its last nine games but has absorbed double-digit losses to Minnesota (94-70) and Atlanta (93-76) in the last two games. Both of those teams are on their way to the playoffs, something the Sun had hoped would go their way this season. Chicago has lost its last four games and nine of its last 10.
The Sun and Sky have played each other twice this year, with the most recent meeting in Chicago on Aug. 23, a game the Sun won, 94-84. Before that, Chicago defeated Connecticut, 78-66, on June 15.
Here is the preview for the game, with how to watch, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky
Game Day: Wednesday, Sept. 3
Game Time: 8 p.m. ET
Watch: NBC Sports Boston: WNBA League Pass
Where: Wintrust Arena, Chicago
Wednesday’s Preview
The Sun’s loss to the Dream on Monday was a close game midway through the fourth quarter before Atlanta went on a huge run to end the game and turn it into a rout. Connecticut’s solid run of last has come with victories over teams that were at the bottom of the league standings. The latest losses to the Lynx and Dream show just how far this team must go.
Tina Charles continues to have another terrific season and is averaging 16.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in her age 36 season. Guard Marina Mabrey is averaging 14.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Rookie Leila Lacan is the only other Sun player in double-digits, averaging 10.3 points per game.
The Sky will work through three players in the hopes of ending its losing streak. Forward Angel Reese is averaging 14.6 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. Guard Ariel Atkins is averaging 13.5 points and 3.7 assists per game. Center Kamilla Cardoso is averaging 13.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
Remaining Sun Schedule
Wednesday, Sept. 3: at Chicago, 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Saturday, Sept. 6: vs. Phoenix, 1 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Monday, Sept. 8: at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Wednesday, Sept. 10: vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston