Connecticut Sun Could See More Success Next Year for Several Reasons
This has been one of the most disappointing seasons that the Connecticut Sun has experienced in its history. The franchise concluded their regular season with an overall record of 11-33 — a drastic change from previous years.
The Sun grappled with numerous injuries this year which inevitably resulted in a loss of leadership and flow on the court. The lack of consistency derailed Connecticut from reaching the playoffs, leaving the franchise in unfamiliar territory as this was the first time in eight years that they have not appeared in the postseason.
Their elimination ended their multi-year streak, but considering how they have performed throughout 2025, it was only a matter of time before they made their exit. Despite such an eyesore of a season, it's time to look ahead at what's to come.
Next Season Could Be Connecticut Sun’s Year
One of the most conspicuous topics to involve the Sun this season has to do with the selling of the franchise, or currently, the lack thereof. Multiple offers have been presented, but little progress has been made. A deal has yet to be finalized, leaving the future of the franchise up in the air. Before their 2026 campaign approaches, it's likely that the dust will have settled which will allow the franchise to focus solely on their performance. It's important that a resolution is agreed upon soon, or the franchise could find itself in a deeper hole.
Outside of the sale, there is plenty of young talent that Connecticut will be able to utilize. Their current rookies have set the bar high this year. Between Leila Lacan, Saniya Rivers and Aneesah Morrow, the Sun has a powerful core of rising stars. They have been fortunate to follow in the footsteps of veteran players, such as Tina Charles and Marina Mabrey, who have experienced success with the team in the past.
Even with their talented core, their efforts simply weren't enough to push them through to the postseason. However, the franchise has excelled in the past. If the young Sun players remain healthy and continue developing on the court, Connecticut could very well return to their form seen in previous years. They must lean on their core and continue developing together.
Former Sun coach Stephanie White left the team in good standing coming off the 2024 season after Curt Miller led the team for several years, guiding the franchise to playoffs time and time again. Rachid Meziane took over for White and just wrapped up his first season with Connecticut. He has endured a rather chaotic year considering the ongoing sale saga and free agency losses, but with his first year with the franchise now under his belt, he has seen the immense potential that his players have.
This has been a year of change for the Sun. They've been playing under a new coach, working through the sale and have broken their long-standing playoff streak. But they don't need to stay down forever. Their 2026 campaign will be a fresh start with a stable footing and could be an opportunity to reclaim their title as a dominant force in the WNBA.