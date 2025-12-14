Connecticut Sun Forward Has Breakthrough Potential for 2026 Campaign
With 17 playoff appearances under its belt, it was rather shocking to see the Connecticut Sun face elimination from the postseason this year.
However, when taking into consideration the amount of change the franchise has undergone in recent years, between roster adjustments, coaching shifts and the sale dilemma, it was only a matter of time before the Sun encountered a setback.
Despite the ongoing troubles, Connecticut had some true talent shine through its younger players this year. Rookie trio — Saniya Rivers, Leïla Lacan and Aneesah Morrow — was particularly impressive and provides immense promise for the Sun moving forward, as long as the franchise can retain the rising stars.
Throughout the 2025 season, Rivers and Lacan often took the spotlight, leaving Morrow in the shadows on occasion. However, there is much more to the 22-year-old forward than her recent season showed. Could she be the breakout star in 2026?
Making a Case for Morrow
By the time Morrow's rookie season wrapped up, she had posted an average of 7.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. Now, Rivers and Lacan both have Morrow beat in terms of points, but when it comes to rebounds, her 6.9 average led the team, with her combined 2.0 offensive and 4.8 defensive rebounds. From a defensive standpoint, her production is just as important as offensive metrics.
Connecticut's defensive woes last season caused the franchise to suffer, but Morrow comes with great promise. Of course, she didn't provide the instant gratification that came with her fellow rookies, but now, having completed a year in the WNBA, she has gained the confidence necessary to propel herself in seasons to come.
Morrow was the seventh overall pick in the first round of the 2025 WNBA draft after spending her collegiate years with Louisiana State University under the leadership of Kim Mulkey. Given that Morrow was one of LSU's key leaders, ultimately leading her team during her senior year with 18.7 points per game, it's clear that she has the ability to take control on the court. At the same time, she posted 13.5 rebounds per game, leading the NCAA.
Morrow is no stranger to what it takes to succeed. Although her 2025 campaign was largely overshadowed by her productive teammates, she quietly gained traction, and it's likely that she will rise even further next season. The young star is worth keeping an eye on, and she is certainly worth retaining for as long as possible. Next year is a new opportunity for Morrow to take center stage and continue proving her value on the court.