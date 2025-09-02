Connecticut Sun's Inconsistent Offense Leads to Two Straight Losses at Home
The Connecticut Sun have now faced two straight losses due to inconsistent offense and a struggle to make up for it on the defensive end. As far as the WNBA goes, they are ranked last in offense on the season with an average of only 72 points per game.
Their first loss this holiday weekend came against the top team in the standings, the Minnesota Lynx. The Sun struggled to keep up offensively and fell, 94-70. Connecticut's Marina Mabrey was one of only two players to score in the teens, tying teammate Tina Charles with 14 points. They each were the only players to see more than 30 minutes of play time and it showed.
With such a young team, the Sun's inability to stay strong in a tough match up stems from a lack of teamwork amongst newer and veteran players. Their star rookie Leila Lacan suffered an injury in the week prior, making their offense unstable. After leading the team in scoring in the two games prior to the Saturday night matchup, she only managed six points against the Lynx. Not having consistency from her interrupted their budding offense.
Despite a rough game from Lacan, guard Aaliyah Edwards stepped up and scored 11 points for her team. While she averages around five points per game, it’s most of the team being undependable on the offensive end that is leading to losses for the team and contributing to their poor offensive ranking in the WNBA.
As for their second loss in a row, they fell to the Atlanta Dream, 93-76, which marks another loss by nearly 20 points. Lacan stepped back out for the game scoring 17 points, she was just behind Charles who led the team in scoring with 22.
These games against top-tier defenses prove to be especially difficult for the Sun, as they lack anyone who can score in the double digits besides Lacan, Mabrey, and Charles. The only other player who made it to double digits was Saniya Rivers, and she typically averages around eight points per game.
The Atalanta Dream are currently ranked third in the Eastern Conference, while Minnesota sits at No. 1 in the West. Connecticut has struggled all season, and did not clinch a spot in the postseason, likely due to their unorganized offense, and slow start to their season. With only 10 wins in the entire season, the Sun have a lot of work to do before 2026.